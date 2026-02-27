Liberia: EU, UN Launch U.S.$724k Project to Strengthen Liberia's Transitional Justice

The European Union, in partnership with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), has officially launched a new project titled Strengthening Victim Centred Transitional Justice Mechanisms in Liberia during a workshop organized for parliamentary staff on transitional justice.

The initiative represents a major step forward promoting justice, accountability, reconciliation and sustainable peace in the country. With an investment of over US$724,000 covering 2026 and 2027, the project ensures that those most affected by past crimes are no longer sidelined while supporting national efforts to establish credible and inclusive accountability mechanisms.

The two-year project, titled Strengthening Victim-Centered Transitional Justice Mechanisms in Liberia, was unveiled Thursday during a workshop for parliamentary staff in Monrovia.

It will also provide crucial technical support to build credible and inclusive systems for the establishment of the WECC and the NACC. By working alongside the Ministry of Justice, the Judiciary, the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (OWECC-L), and the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), the project will contribute to the training and reinforce the technical capacity of national investigators, prosecutors, and judges to handle complex cases while ensuring that victims and witnesses feel safe, heard, and protected.

Considering that Justice happens both in the courtroom and in the community, this project extends its reach to civil society organizations, the academia, and the media to monitor the process effectively.

It also creates a vital safety net for whistleblowers and human rights defenders so they can speak truth to power without fear. Through targeted community engagement, the initiative ensures that women, youth, and persons with disabilities are lead architects of the reconciliation process and the development of the country.

Speaking at the launch, Zoltan Szalai, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Liberia, described the project as a reaffirmation of Europe's commitment to Liberia's pursuit of justice.

"A victim-centered approach is essential to rebuilding trust, strengthening the rule of law, and ensuring that the painful experiences of the past are acknowledged," Szalai said. "The European Union will continue to stand with Liberia in advancing a peaceful, inclusive, and democratic society where no one is left behind."

For his part, Christian Mukosa, OHCHR Representative in Liberia, emphasized that the project builds on years of engagement with national stakeholders and is intended to ensure that judicial mechanisms such as the WECC and the National Anti-Corruption Court (NACC) deliver meaningful redress to victims.

"This initiative will bolster ongoing efforts to operationalize victim-centered judicial mechanisms, including the War and Economic Crimes Court and the National Anti-Corruption Court, to bring redress to victims and help prevent recurrence," Mukosa said. He added that the project will provide technical assistance to key justice institutions, including the Ministry of Justice, the Judiciary, the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia (OWECC-L), and the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Mukosa further explained that the project will support the training of investigators, prosecutors, and judges to handle complex war crimes and corruption cases while ensuring that victims and witnesses are protected and meaningfully engaged in the process.

Also speaking at the launch, Liberia's Justice Minister, N. Oswald Tweh, reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that the establishment of the WECC is firmly rooted in law and consistent with the Constitution. As the chief legal advisor to the government, Minister Tweh said the Ministry of Justice is providing legal oversight and policy guidance to operationalize the executive order establishing the Office for the WECC.

He revealed that draft legislation to formally establish the court is being finalized in coordination with national and international partners.

"Our objective is clear: to ensure that justice mechanisms are credible, inclusive, and responsive to the needs and rights of victims. This process must uphold the rule of law and international justice standards," the Minister said.

Minister Tweh also disclosed that the Ministry of Justice is collaborating with OHCHR and the LACC on capacity-building activities scheduled for April 2026 to strengthen investigations and prosecutions of corruption-related offenses. He emphasized that accountability for economic crimes is critical to restoring public trust in government institutions.

In addition, the Minister pledged that a national policy for the protection of human rights defenders will be adopted before the end of the first quarter of 2026.