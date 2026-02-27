Nigeria: Southern Kaduna Youth Coalition Distances Region From Pro-El-Rufai Group

...Urges Transparency in Public Spending

KADUNA -- Youth leaders and stakeholders from the eight Local Government Areas of Southern Kaduna Senatorial District have distanced themselves from a group that recently declared solidarity with former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, saying the position does not reflect the views of the broader community.

Speaking with journalists, the coalition said the meeting held in Kafanchan represented the views of its participants but should not be interpreted as a unified position of Southern Kaduna communities.

The youth leaders, including Nasiru Jagaba, former youth leader of the Southern Kaduna People's Union (SOKAPU), and Comrade Derek Christopher, Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Peace and Security Network (SKPSN), noted that communities in the area experienced security challenges in past years, with many families still rebuilding their livelihoods.

They emphasised the importance of acknowledging these experiences while promoting reconciliation and forward-looking development.

The coalition called on relevant oversight and accountability institutions -- including the Department of State Services, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission -- to continue promoting transparency and public confidence in the management of security-related expenditures.

They urged authorities to provide clear information on budgetary processes, approval mechanisms, and oversight procedures governing public funds, particularly in areas related to security.

According to the coalition, transparency in public finance strengthens trust between citizens and government institutions.

The group noted Kaduna State's participation in the Open Government Partnership (OGP), describing it as an opportunity to reinforce commitments to openness, accountability, and citizen engagement.

They encouraged the Kaduna State House of Assembly to sustain oversight efforts that promote transparency and public trust in governance processes.

The coalition emphasised that its position is rooted in the pursuit of unity, justice, and sustainable development, urging stakeholders to avoid actions that could deepen divisions within the state.

They also expressed support for the development agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, while calling for inclusive governance that addresses the needs of all communities.