Nigeria: Group Warns Against Politicising Southern Kaduna Amid El-Rufai Controversies

The Southern Kaduna Professionals Forum (SKPF) has cautioned political actors against drawing the region into ongoing debates surrounding former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, insisting that the experiences of the people should not be reduced to political point-scoring.

In a statement issued in Kaduna and signed by its spokesperson, Arc. Samuel Yakubu, the forum stressed that Southern Kaduna's challenges must not be used as leverage in elite political disputes.

"Southern Kaduna is not a tool for elite political battles. Our pain is not a campaign slogan, and our losses are not bargaining chips in power struggles," the statement read.

The forum noted that several communities in the area have faced security challenges in recent years, resulting in displacement and loss of property, with many families and farmers still working to rebuild their livelihoods

It also referenced concerns raised by civil society organisations and residents about the impact of certain urban renewal policies on livelihoods, as well as broader discussions around civic space during that period.

"The scars of those years are real. They live in displaced families, abandoned farmlands, struggling businesses and communities still trying to rebuild," the forum stated.

While reflecting on past difficulties, the group acknowledged what it described as a shift in governance approach under the administration of Governor Uba Sani, citing reconciliation efforts and inclusive engagement across Kaduna State.

According to the forum, peace-building meetings, security consultations, and outreach initiatives in parts of Southern Kaduna have contributed to easing tensions and rebuilding trust.

"Kaduna State must move forward on the pillars of justice, inclusion and shared prosperity. Healing requires sincerity, and rebuilding requires fairness," it said.

The SKPF also highlighted ongoing federal and state-backed development initiatives in the region, including the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, and the approval of the Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, describing them as important for expanding access to education and healthcare.

The group further mentioned rural road rehabilitation, electrification projects, and agricultural support programmes targeted at farming communities.

"These interventions are obligations of responsible governance. Southern Kaduna deserves development, not sympathy," the statement added.

The forum maintained that its position is not driven by revenge but by a call for transparency and institutional accountability.

"Accountability is not persecution. Review is not revenge. Justice is not hatred. If governance decisions led to avoidable suffering, democratic institutions must examine them," it stated.

It also urged individuals and associations from the region to avoid alliances that could trivialise past losses.

"The memory of those who lost their lives must not be trivialised for temporary alliances. Southern Kaduna must not be weaponised in political chess games," the forum warned.

The statement concluded by emphasising the need for justice, unity, and sustainable development in Kaduna State.

"Power is transient. Authority is temporary. History is permanent. What our people seek is not political drama, but justice, unity and sustainable development."