Liberia: VP Koung Urges Senate to Take Bold Action for Tourism Revival

Monrovia — Liberia's Vice President, serving as President of the Senate, has called on senators to back the country's tourism sector with decisive action and increased budgetary support.

Addressing a Senate session attended by officials from the newly established Liberia Tourism Authority and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Vice President underscored the urgent need for intentional planning, sustained government funding, and strategic policy reforms to drive tourism growth.

He highlighted Liberia's significant but underutilized assets, including the historic Ducor Palace Hotel and the Hotel Africa complex, both in disrepair but with substantial economic and cultural value.

The Vice President proposed public-private partnerships to rehabilitate these iconic sites, emphasizing collaboration with credible investors. He noted that restoring these facilities to international standards would require investments exceeding $100 million, stressing that without bold action, the sector could stagnate.

Beyond infrastructure, the Vice President advocated diversifying tourism offerings, including developing boat ride experiences.

He also stressed the importance of modernizing critical infrastructure--such as bridges and access roads --to ensure visitors' safety and convenience.

Recognizing the capital-intensive nature of tourism, he called for a coordinated, cross-sectoral approach and urged the Foreign Affairs Ministry to review visa policies to make Liberia more accessible to tourists and investors. Simplifying visa processes, he argued, would enhance Liberia's appeal on the global stage.

In conclusion, the Vice President's remarks constituted a strong call to action for strategic investment, policy reforms, and collaborative partnerships, positioning tourism as a key driver of Liberia's economic growth and national development.