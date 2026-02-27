Liberian Lawmakers Turn 'Yellow'

Monrovia — A wave of excitement swept through Liberia's government branches this week, as politicians donned yellow attire to celebrate the arrival of the country's first batch of "yellow machines"--earth-moving equipment destined to transform infrastructure nationwide.

The initial shipment of the much-anticipated 285 pieces of earth-moving equipment and accessories arrived over the weekend, sparking jubilation among government officials and members of the ruling Unity Party.

On Monday, February 23, President Joseph N. Boakai led a host of ministers, all dressed in yellow, in a symbolic demonstration of unity and commitment to infrastructure development. Officials voiced optimism that the new equipment would accelerate improvements across Liberia's road networks and enhance national connectivity.

By Thursday, February 26, as the last batch from the first consignment left the Freeport of Monrovia, Unity Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives declared the day a "Yellow Day." The Speaker and other members wore yellow clothing during the House session, symbolizing solidarity with the arrival of the machines.

Following a swift adjournment, lawmakers proceeded to the Freeport of Monrovia to inspect the new equipment, hailing its arrival as a milestone in Liberia's ongoing efforts to upgrade road infrastructure.

During the Thursday session, Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah proclaimed the day as "National Yellow Machine Day." It was adopted in plenary and formally announced at the port.

Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon subsequently led House members to Freeport to view the heavy-duty machinery--graders, bulldozers, compactors, tankers, and excavators--commonly referred to as "yellow machines." These machines are intended to support road rehabilitation, rural access expansion, and improved nationwide connectivity, particularly in areas hampered by poor roads and limited access.

"Colleagues, we are going to the Freeport of Monrovia to inspect the yellow machines and then move to the President to thank him for the hard work done," Speaker Koon declared.

Deputy Speaker Fallah, speaking at the port, described the arrival as a significant boost to Liberia's public works capacity and a step forward in easing movement between counties.

Lawmakers--many clad in yellow--expressed their satisfaction with the equipment, noting its anticipated impact on both ongoing and future infrastructure projects.

After the port visit, lawmakers proceeded to the Executive Mansion to meet with President Boakai. Speaker Koon stated that their visit was to express gratitude for the delivery of the machinery, which he said would help lay out cities and open vital roads, including farm-to-market routes.

In return, President Boakai commended the lawmakers for their support and approval, which made the acquisition possible. Acknowledging the challenges lawmakers face in connecting with constituents due to poor roads, he expressed confidence that the new machinery would bring much-needed relief.

"Liberia is rich," President Boakai affirmed. "The only way we can benefit from the country is to make every area accessible." -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.