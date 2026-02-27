Nigerian Military Rescues Benue Links Passengers From Kidnap Attempt

Ahmad Zubairu, Acting Media Information Officer at the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke, said in a statement that the incident occurred on Wednesday

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have rescued three passengers of a state government-owned Benue Links transport corporation bus after foiling a kidnap attempt along the Enugu-Otukpo Road in Benue State, the military said on Thursday.

Ahmad Zubairu, Acting Media Information Officer at the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke, said in a statement that the incident occurred on Wednesday when troops on night patrol received intelligence that an 18-seater Benue Links bus, with registration number TYK 221 YK, had been seized by suspected kidnappers.

"Troops of Sector 1 under Operation WHIRL STROKE successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt along the Enugu-Otukpo Road, rescuing three victims without casualties," Mr Zubairu said. He added that the vehicle was conveying four passengers and a minor at the time of the attack.

According to him, troops deployed at the Forward Operation Base in Otukpo mobilised to the scene after receiving the report and trailed the suspected kidnappers along their withdrawal route.

"The prompt response of the troops forced the criminals to abandon three of the victims. No direct contact was made during the pursuit. However, one mobile phone believed to belong to the kidnappers was recovered at the scene," he said.

The military did not immediately clarify the whereabouts of the remaining passenger and the minor said to have been in the vehicle at the time it was intercepted.

The Enugu-Otukpo corridor has recorded several security incidents in recent years, including kidnappings and attacks on commuters. PREMIUM TIMES previously reported on incidents along major routes in Benue State, where armed groups targeted commercial vehicles and private motorists, prompting increased patrols by security forces.

Operation Whirl Stroke, a joint military task force operating in parts of the North-central region, has been conducting patrols and targeted operations in Benue and neighbouring states in response to recurring attacks and abductions.

In Thursday's statement, the Force Commander commended the troops for what he described as their vigilance and operational efficiency in preventing an escalation of the incident.

He advised motorists to remain cautious while travelling, especially at night.

"Motorists should be cautious to observe unusual absence of vehicular movement within a two-kilometre stretch and pause to assess the situation where necessary," Mr Zubairu quoted the commander as saying. Drivers were also urged to report suspicious activities to the nearest security post to enable rapid response.

Security agencies have continued to urge residents to share timely information as part of efforts to curb kidnappings and related crimes across the state.