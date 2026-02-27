Nigeria: Terrorists Kill 22 in Kebbi, Adamawa

Terrorists have killed 22 people in separate attacks on communities in Kebbi and Adamawa states.

Lakurawa terrorists, in what was described as a reprisal attack on Wednesday, stormed a mosque in Dadinkowa, a community in Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing five worshippers during prayers.

In Adamawa State, at least 17 persons were confirmed dead after gunmen attacked the Shuwari community in Madagali Local Government Area on Tuesday evening.

The attackers, suspected to be members of Boko Haram, reportedly stormed the village and opened fire on residents, leaving several others injured and properties destroyed.

How Lakurawa killed 5 worshippers in Kebbi mosque

The Lakurawa terrorists reportedly attacked Muslims inside the mosque at Dadinkowa while they were observing evening prayers, killing five people in the process.

A resident, Nasiru Abdullahi, who spoke to our correspondent, said the attackers came from the hillside in Maiyama and invaded the community during the evening prayer.

"They came in large numbers, firing indiscriminately before proceeding to the mosque, where they shot at people observing their prayers," he said.

He added that bodies were brought out of the mosque after the attack and were buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

He said five people died from gunshot wounds sustained during the attack, while three others who survived suffered varying degrees of injuries and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A community and religious leader, Malam Shehu Muhammed, said the community is currently mourning those killed by the Lakurawa terrorists.

"The attack was an unexpected tragedy for the people of this community. This is the Ramadan period, when people are seeking the mercy and forgiveness of Allah through fasting and prayers, yet they came and killed our people while they were worshipping in the mosque," he said.

He added that the community had never witnessed such an incident before and would continue to pray for Allah's mercy upon the people. "May Allah grant those killed Aljannatul Firdaus and forgive their sins," he said.

He also called on the government to deploy more security personnel to protect the community.

"We heard they came to attack us because of an incident that happened between them and soldiers a few days ago. We need more security presence here," he added.

Aliyu Anas, an orange seller in the Maiyama area, said the Lakurawa terrorists are still lurking around the hillside from where they launched the attack on Dadinkowa.

"People have sighted them on the hill. They are still there; they did not leave after what happened yesterday. If security personnel can go there, it will be better so that we can live in peace. That is their hideout. They should help us drive them away from our community for our safety," he said.

Governor Nasir Idris, who visited Maiyama to sympathise with the families of the deceased, condemned the killings and described the attack as barbaric.

He assured residents that security personnel had been deployed to the area to safeguard lives and property.

"We are saddened by the incident. It is barbaric for people to be killed inside a mosque. This administration will not relent in its efforts to ensure that our people are safe in every part of the state.

"We will continue to work with security agencies to stop these criminal elements from killing our people," he said.

When contacted, the Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, confirmed the attack, stating that the terrorists targeted the mosque in retaliation for an earlier military confrontation.

It would be recalled that the convoy of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, and Commander, Sector 2 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Bemgha Koughna, was attacked in the Maiyama area during a routine frontline inspection.

Five suspected Lakurawa terrorists were reportedly killed by the troops.

The Wednesday mosque attack is believed to have been a reprisal by the terrorist group following the killing of its members by soldiers.

17 killed in Adamawa village

In Shuwari community in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, residents said Boko Haram terrorists killed 17 people and burned houses and business premises during the attack.

Narrating his ordeal in a telephone interview on Thursday, a resident, Shuaibu Gulak, described the incident as a traumatic experience for locals, lamenting that the community is gradually becoming uninhabitable as a result of persistent insurgent activities.

Gulak decried that residents can no longer access their farmlands due to fear of attacks, noting that it has become almost impossible for anyone to go to the farm without facing dire consequences.

"We can't go to our farms, and anyone who attempts to do so does so at his own peril because they maim, kill, or even abduct our people frequently," he said.

He added that the community has continued to suffer losses of property and loved ones to the insurgency, urging the federal government to intervene urgently before the situation worsens.

Gulak attributed the recurring attacks to the community's proximity to the dreaded Sambisa forest.

He also alleged conspiracy and hypocrisy among some members of the community, claiming that a few individuals may be collaborating with the terrorists out of fear or for personal gain.

Former Chairman of Madagali Local Council, Hon. Maina Ularamu, said the insurgents disguised themselves as military personnel before launching the Tuesday evening attack.

He disclosed that the village head, Mr Ignatus Papka Bademi, was among the 17 people shot dead, adding that the attackers also razed several houses before fleeing the community.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri visited the community in Madagali to commiserate with residents over the attack.

Fintiri, accompanied by top government officials and security operatives, expressed deep sympathy to the affected families and assured them of the government's full support.

He strongly condemned the attack, describing it as cowardly and unacceptable, and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening security across Adamawa State.

The governor also directed relevant agencies to provide immediate relief materials to victims and to conduct a thorough assessment of the damage with a view to supporting recovery efforts.

Madagali remains one of the frontline local government areas grappling with security challenges due to persistent insurgent activities in the region.

'Terrorist attacks on Nigeria, Benin, Niger border zone rose by 262% in 2025'

Violent campaigns by the al-Qaeda-affiliated Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and the Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP) have escalated dramatically in the Benin Republic, Niger Republic, and Nigeria borderlands, ACLED data has shown.

When analysts compared 2024 and 2025, related fatalities in the border triangle increased by 262 per cent.

Parts of Benin, the Niger Republic, and Nigeria's Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, and Kwara states contributed to an 86 per cent increase in violent events.

In the Thursday report, Héni Nsaibia, ACLED's senior analyst for West Africa, said the threats have taken on new dimensions as the militants expand their footprint.

The report noted that the militant groups have devised strategic communications as a means of inter-competition to demonstrate their capacity to maintain presence and influence in the borderlands.

Between June and November 2025, JNIM publicly claimed a series of attacks in Basso, Wara, Nuku, and Karunji along the Benin-Nigeria border.

It was among the group's first claimed operations inside Nigeria, announcing its presence in an area where its activity had previously been suspected but less overt.

Similarly, in December and February, ISSP began to signal its presence by officially claiming attacks in Goubey and Birni N'Konni in the Niger-Nigeria borderlands.

Prior to the attacks, the group's activities had been attributed to the Lakurawa militants.

"Limited state presence and weak border control persist after several Sahelian states withdrew from ECOWAS, which led to weakened regional cooperation, bilateral tensions, and limited cross-border coordination," the report said.

In December, the United States conducted precision strike operations against two major Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist enclaves in Sokoto with the permission of the Nigerian government.

The ACLED report noted that the US' decision to strike ISSP inside Nigeria, away from its core areas in the central Sahel, suggested an effort to stop the group from spreading towards coastal West Africa while retaining Washington's strategic presence in the region.

"A more immediate trigger for the strikes may have been ISSP's October kidnapping of US citizen, missionary, and civilian pilot, Kevin Rideout, in Niger's capital, Niamey," the report said.