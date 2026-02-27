Nigeria: NDLEA Disrupts Drug Network in Kano, Arrests 19

Kano — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NLDEA) in Kano State has dismantled several drug joints in the Gezawa community, recovered a wide range of illicit substances and arrested 19 suspects.

Items recovered during the raids include cannabis sativa, diazepam, Exol-5, the street product known as "suck and die," rubber solution, pregabalin tablets and other assorted controlled substances, which are in NLDEA's custody as investigation continues.

A statement by the command's Public Relations Officer, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, said the NDLEA, acting on credible information provided by a concerned community member, raided the hideouts as part of efforts to dismantle supply chains and hold perpetrators accountable.

It urged members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activities or illegal drug trafficking to the agency.