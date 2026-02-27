Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Step Up Wafcon Build-Up With Two Home Matches

Cote d'Ivoire will play two international friendlies against Benin and Kenya as part of their final preparations for the 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which is scheduled to take place in Morocco from 17 March to 3 April.

The Ivorian women's national team started training camp in Abidjan on Tuesday 24 February before facing Benin on 28 February and Kenya on 4 March.

The first match will be held at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan at 19:00 GMT, while the second fixture is scheduled for 17:00 GMT at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ébimpé.

The two games are expected to provide head coach Reynald Pedros and his technical staff with a crucial opportunity to assess squad fitness, test tactical combinations and finalise selection decisions ahead of the continental tournament.

Cote d'Iovire return to WAFCON after an extended absence, having last featured in 2014 when they secured a third-place finish -- their best result in the competition.

The upcoming edition in Morocco marks a renewed chapter for the Elephants, who qualified following the expansion of the tournament to 16 teams.

The training camp in Abidjan will focus on sharpening match fitness and strengthening team cohesion before the squad departs for Morocco.

With the tournament just weeks away, the friendlies offer a competitive environment to simulate match conditions and address any remaining weaknesses.

Benin and Kenya present contrasting styles and challenges, providing Cote d'Ivoire with varied opposition in the build-up phase.

Such fixtures are often considered vital in tournament preparation, allowing coaches to evaluate defensive organisation, attacking efficiency and overall balance within the squad.

The 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations will once again serve as a showcase for the continent's leading women's teams, with qualification pathways and continental prestige at stake.