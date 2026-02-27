Nigeria: FCT Police Rescue 21 Children in Orphanage-Linked Trafficking Investigation

ABUJA -- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has uncovered a suspected child trafficking operation disguised as an orphanage home in the Saburi area of Abuja.

The discovery followed a petition submitted on January 29, 2026, by members of the Saburi community to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, raising concerns over suspicious activities at the orphanage.

"Acting swiftly on the complaint, the Command commenced a discreet and thorough investigation into the matter," the police said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the orphanage allegedly targeted families from rural communities, offering access to education and promising a better life in urban areas. Authorities say the operation may have facilitated the transfer of children to other locations in the country.

So far, 21 out of 46 children linked to the operation have been rescued and are undergoing procedures for safe reunification with their families. Police are continuing efforts to locate the remaining children and apprehend all individuals connected to the case.

The FCT Police Command has urged parents and guardians to exercise vigilance, noting that not all offers of sponsorship or educational opportunities are genuine. The Command commended the Saburi community for their cooperation and encouraged others to report suspicious activities through emergency lines: 08028940883 and 08032003913.

"The safety and welfare of children remain a top priority," the Command stated, reiterating its commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society.