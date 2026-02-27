Liberia: Prosecution Seeks Change of Venue in Capitol Arson Case, Cites Media Influence and Jury Concerns

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has filed a Motion for Change of Venue in the Capitol arson case, asking the Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice to transfer the trial from Montserrado County to a nearby county, citing intense media publicity, alleged attempts to influence public opinion, and concerns about the integrity of the jury pool.

The motion, filed during the February Term of Court before Resident Circuit Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, is brought by the Republic of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice against a slate of defendants including Kivi Bah alias Kaba, Jerry Pokah alias Tyrese, John Nyanti, Representative Dixon W. Seboe, Former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, Mohammed Momah Harris alias Vambo, Representative Priscilla Cooper, Representative Abu B. Kamara, Representative Jacob C. Deebie, Thomas Isaac Etheridge, Eric Susay, Christian Kofa, and others yet to be identified.

The defendants face multiple felony charges, including Arson, Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Facilitation, and Criminal Solicitation.

Media Interviews Prejudicing Trial

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In its motion, the prosecution argues that since the preliminary examination stage at the Monrovia City Court through the current proceedings at Criminal Court "A," the defendants allegedly adopted a strategy of granting media interviews despite the matter being sub judice.

According to the Ministry of Justice, these interviews allegedly resulted in what it described as "a barrage of misleading stories," copies of which were attached to the court filing.

Prosecutors contend that the publicity has created "local excitement" capable of prejudicing the government's case and compromising the selection of an impartial jury within Montserrado County.

Legal analysts say the motion signals that the state believes it may struggle to empanel an unbiased jury in Monrovia, where the alleged crimes occurred and where media coverage has been heaviest.

The charges stem from the December 2024 fire that severely damaged portions of the Capitol Building in Monrovia, the seat of Liberia's Legislature.

The government alleged that the blaze was not accidental but part of a coordinated criminal conspiracy.

Prosecutors claim the accused individuals either directly participated in or facilitated the planning and execution of the arson.

The fire sparked national outrage and raised security concerns at the heart of Liberia's democracy.

Several of the defendants are politically connected figures, which has further intensified public debate and media scrutiny surrounding the case.

The motion for change of venue follows earlier turbulence in the proceedings, including the reported disbandment of jurors during prior stages of the case.

Court sources indicate that concerns were raised about possible exposure of jurors to media narratives and external commentary linked to the matter.

The disbandment fueled speculation about whether an impartial panel could be secured in Montserrado County, where public discussion of the case has remained widespread across radio talk shows, online platforms, and community forums.

Legal observers note that under Liberian law, a change of venue may be granted when a fair and impartial trial cannot be held in the county where the indictment was found.

As of press time, defense lawyers had not publicly responded to the government's latest motion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, in earlier court appearances, defense teams have maintained their clients' innocence and have criticized what they describe as prosecutorial overreach and trial by media.

If the court grants the motion, the case would be transferred to a neighboring county for trial, a move that would mark a procedural shift in one of Liberia's most consequential criminal prosecutions in recent history.

Judge Willie is expected to hear arguments on the motion in the coming days.

The outcome could determine not only where the trial is held, but also shape public perception of judicial independence and fairness in a case that has already captured national and international attention.

For now, the Temple of Justice remains at the center of a legal and political storm, one that may soon move beyond Montserrado County's borders.