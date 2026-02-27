Liberia: U.S.$ 4 Million Dollar Lawsuit, Board Probe Deepen Crisis Over Law School Dux At University of Liberia

Monrovia — A dispute over academic honors at the University of Liberia has escalated into a legal and institutional standoff, as the announced dux of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law has filed a four million United States dollars libel lawsuit against exiled Liberian activist Martin K. N. Kollie, while the University's Board of Trustees has suspended the official recognition of any dux pending an investigation.

The controversy erupted just a day before the law school's 2026 graduation ceremony, placing the spotlight on Madam Ezetta Jones-Howe, a final year student who had earlier been publicly identified as the dux of the graduating class.

On Thursday, February 26, Jones-Howe filed her lawsuit before the Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court for Montserrado County during its March Term A.D. 2026. The case has been assigned to Resident Circuit Judge J. Kennedy Peabody.

According to court documents, Jones-Howe alleges that Kollie used his Facebook platform to publish statements claiming that she did not deserve to be named dux of the law school.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She contends that the posts falsely accused her of criminal fraud and academic falsification. The complaint argues that these statements were defamatory, were read by members of the public within Montserrado County, and caused significant damage to her reputation.

Jones-Howe is seeking three million five hundred thousand United States dollars in general damages and five hundred thousand United States dollars in punitive damages.

The lawsuit asserts that the statements constitute defamation per se under common law principles recognized in Liberian jurisprudence. Her legal team maintains that although Article 15 of the Liberian Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, that right does not protect false or malicious statements that harm the reputation of private citizens.

The Clerk of Court has issued a writ of summons directing Kollie to file his formal appearance or response within the time prescribed by law. The sheriff has been instructed to carry out service and make official returns to the court.

The legal action unfolded against the backdrop of rising tension within the University community. On the same evening that Jones-Howe appeared on a radio program to defend her academic credentials and reaffirm her eligibility for the dux honor, the University of Liberia Board of Trustees released a statement announcing that the declaration of a law school dux would be suspended until the completion of a formal investigation.

In its February 25, 2026 statement, the Board disclosed that several graduating students had filed complaints and that additional information had come to the attention of both the University Administration and the Board.

Consequently, the Board recommended that the Administration table the announcement of a dux for the 2025 graduating class until a Board commissioned investigation is concluded.

The Board acknowledged that a prior statement issued by the President of the University, Dr. Layli Maparyan, had been based on information available at that time. However, it indicated that new information had since surfaced, necessitating further review.

The Board emphasized that postponing the announcement of a dux would not materially affect the graduation ceremony and that a final determination could be made after commencement exercises.

In its communication to the public, the Board reaffirmed that the University places premium on the integrity of its academic processes. It pledged to ensure that no student is denied legitimate recognition and that no recognition is granted undeservedly.

The statement, signed by Senator Numene T. H. Bartekwa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, urged all parties to remain calm and law abiding during the graduation period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shortly after the Board's announcement, Kollie reposted the statement on his Facebook page and described it as a victory for academic integrity.

He asserted that the Board had effectively overturned the earlier decision to name Jones-Howe as dux and maintained that she had not earned the distinction. Kollie claimed that evidence had been presented to the Board and that the decision to halt the announcement validated his position.

He also criticized Jones-Howe for suggesting in a media interview that the Board had not met and that she remained the dux for the graduation ceremony. In his public remarks, Kollie dismissed the four million

United States dollars lawsuit, stating that legal threats would not prevent him from speaking what he described as the truth.