Liberia: National Commission On Disabilities to Receive Two International Guests This Week

Monrovia — The National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) will today Friday, February 27, receive two distinguished visiting delegates from the United States of America to Monrovia, Liberia.

The NCD is a statutory body of the Government of Liberia responsible for coordinating, regulating, advocating, and soliciting support for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Republic of Liberia. The Commission was established by an Act of the National Legislature in November 2005 and subsequently printed into a handbill in December 2005. Since its establishment, the Commission has remained committed to protecting and promoting the rights and welfare of Persons with Disabilities throughout the country.

At the invitation of the Commission's Executive Director, Apostle Dr. J. Aaron Wright Sr, Mr. Michael Tsung Run Yu and his spouse, Mrs. Marlene Meei-Shwu Yu, will visit Liberia to explore significant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) opportunities aimed at establishing support frameworks for Persons with Disabilities. The visit aligns with NCD's national goals for social inclusion, empowerment, and improved welfare services for PWDs as well as the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

The Commission believes this visit presents a meaningful opportunity to strengthen Liberia's social support systems for Persons with Disabilities and to advance inclusive national development.

The delegation is scheduled to arrive at Roberts International Airport on February 27, 2026, and will depart on March 2, 2026. During their stay, a brief indoor engagement program will be held, providing an opportunity for the PWDs community and various Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPWDs) to interact directly with the guests.

Michael Yu was born on November 26, 1958, he is Vice President of Full Gospel Business Fellowship International (FGBMFI) USA and President of USA Chinese Chapter. He was involved in full time ministry for over 42 years, is the founder of seven churches, and he has planted churches in China and the United States. Since 2000, he has been involved in the work of the National Prayer Breakfast (NPB USA) and was appointed as an associate by Doug Coe, the founder and president of NPB USA. Mr. Yu is also a co-founder of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast.

Michael Yu holds a Master of Divinity degree, a Doctor of Church Leadership degree, and has been awarded an honorary Doctor of International Relations degree.

Michael visited top political and business leaders in 42 countries, sharing common human values and love for God.

Mr. Yu helped raise funds to build three technical schools in Burundi, East Africa, and dined with the President of Burundi at the presidential palace four times.

Michael is a highly influential leader in the Chinese community of Southern California. He has lived in the greater Los Angeles area since 1984.

Meanwhile, the guests are expected to meet with His Excellency, Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, to discuss strategies for strengthening and empowering Persons with Disabilities across the country.

The National Commission on Disabilities remains hopeful that this visit will foster strategic partnerships and sustainable investments that will directly benefit Persons with Disabilities and contribute to Liberia's inclusive development agenda.