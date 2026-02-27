Liberia: Bishops Reaffirm Support for Phebe Board and Call for Due Process in Workers Dispute

Suakoko — The Bishops of the Lutheran Church in Liberia, Rt. Rev. Dr. G. Victor Padmore; the Episcopal Church of Liberia, Bishop James B. Sellee; and the United Methodist Church Liberia Annual Conference, Bishop Samuel J. Quire, have reaffirmed their support for the Board of Phebe Hospital and School of Nursing, calling for calm and respect for due process amid the ongoing crisis at the referral hospital.

In a joint press statement issued Thursday, February 26, the church leaders described their responsibility in resolving the matter as "sacred, solemn, and binding," following the Ministry of Health's entrustment of the situation to the governing church bodies and Phebe's Board.

The Bishops said they convened on February 25 in the office of Rt. Rev. Dr. G. Victor Padmore, where they deliberated "with sobriety and prayerful discernment" on the way forward.

They reaffirmed "unwavering confidence" in the Board's decision to establish an independent committee to investigate complaints raised by aggrieved employees.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the statement, the formation of the committee demonstrates accountability and institutional strength rather than weakness.

The Bishops emphasized that Liberian law requires allegations to be addressed through proper legal channels, ensuring that those accused are given the full opportunity to defend themselves, while accusers must provide credible and verifiable evidence.

"Justice is not served by rumor, nor is truth established by agitation," the statement noted, stressing that findings must be grounded in a transparent and impartial examination of facts.

The church leaders warned against undermining the authority of Phebe's Board or pre-empting the outcome of the investigative process, cautioning that any punitive action taken without a fair and transparent inquiry could set a "dangerous precedent" for other health institutions across Liberia.

They further welcomed the swift intervention of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), the Superintendent of Bong County, the Liberia National Police, and other political leaders in restoring calm at the hospital.

The Bishops expressed hope that continued collaboration among stakeholders would lead to a speedy resolution.

Workers at Phebe Hospital began a go-slow action on Tuesday, February 24, citing concerns including alleged salary disparities, unsanitary working conditions, administrative lapses, and harsh treatment in the workplace.