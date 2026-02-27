Nigeria: Calabar Protest - Drivers Block Roads, Demand End to Multiple Taxation

Calabar — Chaos erupted in Calabar yesterday as commercial drivers blocked major roads to protest alleged multiple taxation, harassment, and extortion by both authorised and illegal enforcement agents in the state capital.

The protest affected key routes, including areas around the University of Calabar, causing severe gridlock as drivers barricaded roads to press their demands and seek urgent government intervention.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Etim Asuquo, a minibus driver, said that in addition to the daily N700 ticket payment, operators face harassment and fines under various subheads.

"We buy tickets every day, even on Saturdays and public holidays, yet they won't allow us to work freely. If you stop briefly to pick a passenger, they accuse you of wrong parking and fine you between N60, 000 and N100, 000," he said.

Asuquo said, "It is sad that in Cross River we pay N700 daily for tickets, including weekends and public holidays, which is one of the highest in the country. This is not so in neighbouring states."

Regulatory Agency, TRAMRA, Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIO, ticket enforcement, and police. In one short route, you can see four groups all struggling to collect money from drivers," he said.

Responding to the protest, Special Adviser to the Governor on General Duties, Ekpenyong Akiba, said some of the enforcement groups cited by drivers are not officially recognised by the state government. He announced a temporary suspension of all forms of taxation and enforcement linked to the complaints, pending discussions with relevant agencies.

Akiba added that five drivers from each protest point would meet with authorities for dialogue. "His Excellency is committed to ensuring that Cross River people are not exploited," he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Stanley Nsemo, Member representing Calabar Municipality in the State House of Assembly, condemned multiple taxation and vowed to escalate the matter if necessary. "These drivers are essential to the state's economy, and extortion affects transport fares, ultimately burdening the ordinary citizens," he said.

Security agencies were deployed to strategic locations to maintain law and order as the protest continued.