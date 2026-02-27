Liberia: House Turns Yellow in Show of Support for Boakai's 'Yellow Machines' Initiative

MONROVIA — In a rare show of near-unanimity, almost the entire House of Representatives moved Thursday from the Freeport of Monrovia to the Executive Mansion to publicly endorse President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's controversial but politically potent "Yellow Machines" initiative -- a fleet of 285 earth-moving equipment intended to revive Liberia's struggling road network.

The lawmakers' procession followed a plenary resolution declaring Feb. 26, 2026, as "National Yellow Machines Day," a symbolic gesture adopted after members inspected the first major consignment of 137 heavy-duty machinery that docked Sunday at the Freeport. Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah formally pronounced the declaration at the port before leading colleagues to the Mansion.

Standing before the President, Fallah delivered what amounted to an institutional affirmation.

"Mr. President, as you see us here today, 90%, if not 95% of members of the House of Representatives... have realized under the direct supervision and leadership of the Speaker that you are on the right path," Fallah said. "Your government is on the right path, and we have come to demonstrate that your government enjoys our support in keeping with our functions and responsibilities as lawmakers."

From Resolution to Rally

The day unfolded in stages.

Earlier on Capitol Hill, the House adopted a resolution recognizing the arrival of the first 137 machines, nearly half of the promised fleet, as a milestone in the administration's infrastructure agenda. Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon then led members to the Freeport, where graders, bulldozers, excavators, loaders, compactors, and auxiliary vehicles were being staged for inland transport.

At the inspection site, Fallah formally declared the day in honor of the machines, describing the acquisition as a "significant boost" to public works capacity. Many lawmakers arrived dressed in yellow attire, a symbolic alignment that mirrored the equipment's bright paint and reinforced the day's messaging.

From the port, the delegation proceeded directly to the Executive Mansion, transforming what began as an oversight inspection into a visible endorsement of executive policy.

Koon rejected suggestions that the exercise was political choreography.

"These machines belong to the Liberian people," he said. "Liberians should not see the machines as political."

Boakai, in turn, credited the Legislature for enabling the initiative.

"None of this would have happened if we were not working together to make it happen," the President said. "It's your support, your approval, that made this happen."

He emphasized that improved road connectivity, including corridors such as St. Paul Bridge to Bo-Waterside, remains central to unlocking agricultural productivity, inter-county trade, and access to health and education services.

"The only way we can benefit from our country is to make areas accessible," Boakai said. "We are working to ensure that citizens in all counties can reach markets, schools and health facilities."

A Project With a Turbulent History

The public embrace marks a dramatic turn in the trajectory of the Yellow Machines initiative, which first ignited controversy in May 2024 during a cabinet retreat. Then-Deputy Minister of State without Portfolio Mamaka Bility announced that 285 machines were being procured under what was described as a Special Presidential Project, with each county slated to receive 19 pieces regardless of size.

The announcement was followed by the quiet arrival of initial units, triggering backlash over what critics characterized as executive overreach and opaque procurement practices. Questions centered on compliance with Article 34(d) of the Constitution, which vests borrowing authority in the Legislature, and the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission Act, which mandates competitive bidding and institutional oversight.

Some lawmakers publicly warned against bypassing constitutional safeguards, while civil society groups raised concerns about financing terms, supplier identity and contract transparency.

Government officials at the time insisted no public funds had been disbursed and described the arrangement as a "gentleman's agreement" pending formalization.

Oversight of the renegotiated deal subsequently shifted to Vice President Jeremiah Koung. Administration officials later said projected costs were reduced from an estimated $79 million to about $22 million over a three-year payment structure. However, the full renegotiated contract and detailed procurement documentation have not been publicly released.

Institutional Realignment

By February 2026, the initiative had been restructured. The President established a Yellow Machines Board of Authority and appointed former Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai as executive chair of its coordinating committee. The board is tasked with receipt, deployment, maintenance oversight, fuel management and operational accountability for all 285 machines.

Samukai has said 19 operational hubs, equipped with fuel depots, workshops, and trained technicians, are planned nationwide to prevent misuse and ensure year-round functionality. Larger counties such as Nimba, Bong, Grand Bassa, and Lofa are expected to receive two operational sets of equipment, while others will receive one set.

The machines are being transported to Careysburg for assembly, testing, and calibration before phased distribution.

Liberia's road network remains among the weakest in West Africa. Large portions of primary and feeder roads become impassable during the rainy season, constraining trade, raising food prices and limiting access to health care and education. Development partners, including the World Bank, have repeatedly identified rural connectivity as a structural bottleneck to growth.

If implemented effectively, infrastructure analysts say the fleet could reduce reliance on private contractors and significantly shorten response times for county-level road rehabilitation -- particularly during the rainy season, when feeder roads often become impassable.

Thursday's events, however, have reignited debate about the Legislature's constitutional role.

In 2024, several lawmakers demanded transparency and warned against executive circumvention of procurement laws. On Thursday, nearly the same body appeared in coordinated yellow attire, adopted a commemorative day and publicly pledged support at the Executive Mansion.