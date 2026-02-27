Liberia: G5 Brewery At Former Coca-Cola Site Called 'Neighborhood Nightmare' By Morris Farm Residents

MORRIS FARM — What many longtime residents once viewed as a symbol of opportunity has, for some, become a source of daily distress.

The industrial compound in Morris Farm, formerly known as the Coca-Cola factory and now operated by G5 Plus Breweries, is described by residents as a "neighborhood nightmare," with community members alleging persistent noise pollution, foul odors, and possible water contamination linked to the facility's operations.

Residents say the factory's presence has brought few local benefits while exposing the community to environmental and health concerns they feel have gone unresolved for years.

"We don't sleep at night because of the noise," said Anita K. Sally, who has lived in the area for four years. "The machine sound can be too loud, especially at night. Even the water we drink sometimes has a fuel smell."

From promise to frustration

When the original Coca-Cola facility began operating decades ago, residents recalled seeing it as a potential source of employment and development. Today, however, many say expectations of jobs and community investment have not materialized.

Instead, residents interviewed during an investigative tour by The Liberian Investigator described recurring odors, drainage concerns, and what they believe is contamination affecting a community hand pump.

Ruth Quaqua, 23, a lifelong resident, said she notices a difference in air quality only when production slows.

"When they finish production and dispose of waste, there can be a strong smell in the community," she said, pointing to a narrow drainage channel some residents believe carries discharge from the facility.

Others say the issue extends beyond odor.

Emmanuel Peter, who has lived in the area for a decade, said he no longer drinks from the community's only hand pump, relying instead on a private well he treats himself.

"Some people still drink from it, but for my household, we use our own well because I can treat it," Peter said. "When they release waste, the smell can last for days."

Several residents also claim that buckets used to draw water have developed brown discoloration, though no independent testing results were available at the time of publication.

Students struggle with noise

Beyond environmental complaints, residents say industrial noise disrupts daily life -- particularly for students.

Promise Zayzay, a 10th-grade student, said studying has become difficult.

"To study, I have to close all the doors and windows, and still it is not easy," she said. "We can't sleep properly."

Josephine Robert and Esther McGill echoed similar concerns, saying nighttime production noise often forces families indoors.

Geveyan George Livingston said that during certain waste-disposal periods, families retreat to their homes.

"When they are ready to put their chemicals out, nobody can sit outside. Everyone has to go indoors," he said.

Allegations of limited community benefit

Younger residents also questioned what they describe as a lack of corporate social responsibility.

"This company has not made any positive impact here," said Mark L. Dogoleyea, in his 20s. "No school, no clinic, no jobs for youth. In my opinion, if it cannot benefit the community, it should be relocated."

Peter criticized local leadership for failing to secure tangible commitments from the company.

"Whether they stay or go, it doesn't change anything for us because nothing they're doing for us," he said.

Residents also say there is no formal written agreement between the company and the community outlining environmental obligations or social commitments.

Community leadership: "No written agreement"

Flomo N. Dekelay, chairman of the Morris Farm community, confirmed that tensions between residents and the factory remain unresolved.

"Our relationship is so-so," Dekelay said. "Sometimes people can hardly sleep in their own houses because of the odor and pollution."

He acknowledged ongoing dialogue with management but said there is no formal social contract or binding agreement.

"We have no written document, no agreement between the company and the community -- nothing at all," he said.

Dekelay added that leadership efforts to escalate concerns have not received consistent backing from elected representatives.

While some residents have called for protests, he said the community prefers continued engagement.

"Protest is my last option," Dekelay said. "We want peaceful engagement first."

He disclosed that during discussions, the company reportedly committed to building a community clinic -- but on the condition that the community first secure land for the project.

"That may not be easily achievable," Dekelay said.

The leadership says it plans to formally engage the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to seek regulatory clarity and possible enforcement measures.

Paynesville City Corporation: Investigation underway

Responding to the allegations, Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) Director of Communications Jeremiah Kpadeh Diggen said the Mayor's Office is taking the concerns seriously.

"Anything that affects the residents of Paynesville also affects the Mayor's Office," Diggen said. "We will never take lightly any concern that may jeopardize their health or environment."

He said the city will deploy inspectors from its Environmental and Safety Department, General Inspectorate, Sanitation Team and Technical Services units to assess the claims and engage G5 management.

"We will dispatch a team to ascertain these accusations and engage management. Where there are issues, there will be remedies," he said.

Diggen noted that routine inspections are conducted across the city, but acknowledged Paynesville's size makes continuous monitoring difficult.

"Once concerns are raised, we investigate," he said.

EPA: Permit renewal pending comprehensive assessment

The Environmental Protection Agency confirmed that G5 Plus Breweries is currently operating while undergoing an environmental permit renewal process.

Danise Love Dennis Dodoo, Head of Media and Corporate Communication at the EPA, said a recent October 2025 inspection found the company operating under an expired permit, though environmental monitoring reports were up to date.

The renewal, she said, is on hold pending a comprehensive environmental assessment scheduled for February 2026.

"Our Compliance and Enforcement Department monitors industrial zones within the Paynesville and Morris' Farm areas as part of our routine oversight mandate," Dodoo said.

She outlined regulatory thresholds, including residential noise limits of 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night. Violations, she said, can result in fines or shutdown orders.

Regarding water protection, she cited Section 61 of the Environmental Protection and Management Law, which prohibits discharging pollutants into water resources.

"If contamination of community drinking water is confirmed, the EPA can compel the company to provide alternative clean water or remediate affected areas at its own expense," she said.

Dodoo added that under the "Polluter Pays Principle," penalties may be imposed depending on severity and compliance history.

Where environmental harm is alleged, she said, the EPA activates a rapid response protocol within 48 to 72 hours, including scientific sampling and potential issuance of a Stop Order if public health is at immediate risk.

The Agency said findings from the February assessment will be made public.

A community waiting for resolution

For residents of Morris Farm, regulatory processes offer cautious hope, but frustration remains high.

Many say they do not oppose industrial development. What they want, they insist, is accountability, environmental safeguards, and tangible community investment.

Until then, several residents say the factory's presence represents more hardship than hope.

"We just want to live in peace," one resident said quietly during the visit. "That's all."