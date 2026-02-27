Liberia: State Seeks Venue Change in Capitol Arson Case

MONROVIA — State prosecutors have asked Criminal Court 'A' to transfer the high-profile Capitol Building arson and attempted murder case out of Montserrado County, arguing that intense publicity and alleged attempts to interfere with the jury process threaten the fairness of the trial.

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice, filed the motion before Criminal Court 'A' at the Temple of Justice. The request, submitted to Resident Circuit Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, seeks relocation of the case to another nearby county.

Prosecutors cite extensive media coverage, heightened public sentiment, and concerns over possible jury interference as grounds for the move.

The Case

The matter, Republic of Liberia versus Kivi Bah alias Kaba, Jerry Pokah alias Tyrese, John Nyanti, Hon. Dixon W. Seboe, J. Fonati Koffa, Mohammed Momah Harris alias Vambo, Priscilla Cooper, Abu B. Kamara, Jacob C. Deebie, Thomas Isaac Etheridge, Eric Susay, Christian Kofa, and others, stems from allegations linked to the arson attack on the National Capitol Building.

The defendants face multiple felony charges, including arson, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation, and criminal solicitation.

Court records show that the accused were charged at various times between January and June 2025 and were later indicted by the Montserrado County Special Grand Jury during the third quarter of that year.

Government's Argument

In its motion, the Ministry of Justice relies on Section 5.7 of Liberia's Criminal Procedure Law, which allows either party to request a change of venue when circumstances threaten the fairness and impartiality of proceedings.

Prosecutors argue that from the preliminary examination at the Monrovia City Magisterial Court through proceedings before the First Judicial Circuit, several defendants allegedly granted media interviews while the case remained pending.

According to the state, those interviews shaped public opinion and generated reporting adverse to the government's case. Prosecutors contend that while court-sanctioned proceedings were conducted publicly, they did not receive comparable media coverage, contributing to what the state characterizes as an imbalance in public perception.

The Ministry maintains that transferring the case would better ensure the selection of an impartial jury and safeguard the integrity of the judicial process.

The motion is signed by Montserrado County Attorney Richard Scott, Solicitor General Augustine C. Fayiah, Assistant Minister for Litigation Jerry D.K. Garlawulo and Director of Civil Litigation J. Adolphus Karnuah II, under the authority of Justice Minister and Attorney General N. Oswald Tweh.

Alleged Jury Interference

The venue motion follows a related development involving National Jury Manager Andrew N. Nimley, who filed a complaint against his biological cousin, Sattiah A. Sattiah, alleging attempted interference with the jury process in the arson case.

According to the complaint, on November 18, 2025, Nimley encountered his cousin at the Temple of Justice while preparing to discharge prospective jurors. Nimley later alleged that Sattiah sent him a message seeking assistance for what was described as a "Catholic brother" allegedly connected to the matter.

Nimley told the court that, as National Jury Manager responsible for supervising jury selection and management, any such request could undermine the independence and integrity of the Judiciary.

At a December 1, 2025, hearing, Sattiah denied attempting to interfere with jury proceedings. Represented by counsel, he maintained that he was only seeking employment assistance for a friend, Moses Wleh, whom he believed could receive help through what he understood to be Nimley's administrative role within the Judiciary.

The Court subsequently subpoenaed Wleh, who testified on December 3 that he had indeed asked Sattiah for help securing employment. Wleh claimed to be a member of St. Kizito Catholic Church.

However, on January 6, 2026, Rev. Fr. Ambrose Kroma of St. Kizito Catholic Church testified that church records did not confirm Wleh's membership, describing the claim as inaccurate.

The Court later subpoenaed Lorenzo S. Nimley to clarify whether any conversations occurred concerning assistance from the National Jury Manager.

Awaiting Court Decision

Criminal Court 'A' is expected to hear arguments on the government's motion for a change of venue on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Judge Willie will determine whether the case remains in Montserrado County or is transferred to another jurisdiction.

The prosecution continues to draw national attention as the court weighs allegations of jury interference alongside constitutional guarantees of a fair and impartial trial.