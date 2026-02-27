Liberia's JFK Medical Center Announces $132.8m Overhaul to Modernize Hospital System

MONROVIA — Liberia's premier referral hospital has launched its most ambitious institutional overhaul in more than five decades, unveiling a US$132.8 million five-year strategic plan designed to modernize infrastructure, expand specialized services and reposition the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC) as a high-performing tertiary and teaching hospital.

However, the comprehensive reform plan faces a clear financial challenge: a $123.3 million funding shortfall.

Launched Thursday under the theme "Reimagining Excellence: A New Era for John F. Kennedy Medical Center," the 2025-2029 strategic plan outlines a comprehensive transformation agenda aimed at strengthening governance, expanding advanced clinical services, digitizing operations and building long-term financial sustainability.

"The total cost of implementing this five-year plan is estimated at US$132,873,330," JFK Chief Executive Officer Dr. Linda A. Birch said at the official launch. "With US$9.5 million expected from the Government of Liberia Public Sector Investment Project over the next five years, JFKMC faces a financing gap of US$123,373,330."

A Tertiary Hospital Under Pressure

For more than 50 years, JFK has served as Liberia's only tertiary referral and teaching hospital, receiving complex cases from all 15 counties. Yet its leadership says the institution has struggled under the weight of aging infrastructure, limited fiscal space, and rising demand for specialized care.

"JFKMC's current operating context reflects a mix of progress and persistent challenges," Birch said. "As Liberia's only tertiary health institution, it absorbs complex referrals from all 15 counties."

The hospital's main structure is now 54 years old.

"We have a 54-year-old building with huge wear and tear -- cracked walls, leaking ceilings, damaged sewage systems, and faulty electrical connections," Birch said. "When this building was erected, Monrovia had less than one million people. Today, Liberia's population exceeds 5.5 million. The building can no longer meet the demand."

She described equipment underfunding, workforce shortages, and obsolete biomedical systems as structural constraints that have limited service expansion, even as Liberia confronts rising non-communicable diseases, re-emerging infections, and increasing expectations for digital health integration.

Eight Pillars for Institutional Reset

The reform plan is anchored on eight Strategic Priority Areas:

Strengthening leadership and governance

Building a skilled, motivated health workforce

Delivering high-quality health services

Ensuring essential medicines and diagnostic equipment

Modernizing and expanding infrastructure

Strengthening medical education, training, and research

Developing integrated digital health systems

Ensuring financial sustainability

"This strategic plan is not just a technical document," House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon said in a message delivered at the launch. "It is a social contract between JFK and the Liberian people."

Koon described the hospital as a "national asset that must be protected, strengthened and adequately supported," reaffirming the Legislature's commitment to support appropriate budgetary allocations within available resources.

"Health is a political choice reflected in the laws we pass and the budgets we approve," he said. "This plan will only succeed if it is backed by sustained political will and consistent implementation."

Expanding Specialized Care

Hospital administrators outlined measurable clinical expansion already underway.

Birch said JFK has moved beyond its traditional four core specialties -- internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, and obstetrics-gynecology -- to expand into cardiology, urology, orthopedics, neonatal intensive care, and dialysis.

"Currently, we have only one foreign cardiologist, but we have trained additional Liberian cardiologists who have returned home," she said. "We look forward to performing the first cardiac surgery in Liberia by November 2026."

The hospital also anticipates commissioning a new MRI machine and has already installed digital X-ray systems, CT scanning capacity, and upgraded ultrasound services.

"In the past, patients had to leave the hospital compound for diagnostics," Birch said. "Today, we are bringing those services in-house."

Officials say a future Level 6 hospital expansion, projected to cost between US$30 million and US$50 million, is under consideration to address chronic bed shortages and structural limitations.

Digital Overhaul and Revenue Controls

A major component of the reform involves digitizing patient records and strengthening financial controls.

"If you go into the records room now, you will be confused," Birch said, describing paper files filling entire rooms. "Very soon, we will begin a digital integrated health information system. Patients will register electronically. This will reduce waiting time and improve service delivery."

On financial sustainability, Birch acknowledged systemic leakages inherited under previous cash-handling systems.

"We inherited a system with more than nine cash collection points. There were loopholes," she said. "Today, we have streamlined our revenue system. We have banks operating inside the hospital and a pharmacy fully functional in-house."

Yet despite reforms, JFK remains heavily dependent on government salary support. According to hospital leadership, roughly 92% of its national budget allocation goes toward personnel compensation, leaving limited operational funding.

"We are left with about US$600,000 annually for operations," Birch said. "You and I know US$600,000 in a hospital of this size is nothing."

Trauma Care and Public Health Gaps

The strategic plan also calls for the construction of a dedicated trauma center, a move administrators say is critical in a country vulnerable to mass-casualty incidents and industrial disasters.

"When incidents occur, we lose patients because we do not have a fully developed trauma system," Birch said. "There is a need for a trauma center in this country."

She emphasized that uncompensated emergency care remains a financial burden.

"When accident victims are brought in, we are obligated to treat them. We do not ask about status. We provide care," she said. "But we carry a huge amount of uncompensated bills."

Development Partners Signal Support

Representatives of development partners and financial institutions pledged support, though without specific funding commitments.

An International Bank representative said the institution stands ready to participate.

"We may not raise the US$100 million, but we will participate," the representative said. "We will do everything we can to support the new JFK."

Dr. Lorraine C. Cooper, speaking on behalf of Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, described the launch as a milestone.

"John F. Kennedy remains our primary tertiary referral hospital," Cooper said. "We must, as a nation, do better than we have done over the years."

She reaffirmed the Ministry of Health's support for expanding specialized services and strengthening research capacity.

The John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC) is Liberia's leading institution for advanced medical care and education. Established in 1971 and named after the 35th President of the United States, JFKMC has been dedicated to delivering top-tier healthcare services and training the nation's health professionals for over four decades.

The facility includes the 500-bed Memorial Hospital, the Tubman National Institute of Medical Arts (TNIMA) for paramedical education, the 150-bed Catherine Mills Rehabilitation Center (now the Edward S. Grant Mental Health Hospital) for mental health, and the 250-bed Liberian-Japanese Friendship Maternity Hospital, specializing in maternal and child health.