Liberia: LEC Seeks 100-MW Thermal Plant Approval to Boost Power Demand

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) is calling on the national government to fast-track the approval of a new 100-megawatt (MW) thermal power plant, warning that immediate action is required to secure the nation's "energy sovereignty" by 2027.

Speaking at a public hearing hosted by the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) regarding the renewal of LEC's Power Import License, Deputy Managing Director for Operations, Thomas Z. Gonkerwon, emphasized that Liberia's path to reliable electricity hinges on expanding domestic capacity alongside regional imports.

Gonkerwon stressed that the timeline for such a massive infrastructure project is tight. With construction typically requiring 14 to 16 months, any delay in approval could jeopardize the 2027 target.

"If the government wants to be intentional about energy sovereignty, they must act now," Gonkerwon stated. "The energy demand of the world has increased eightfold -- not just because of population or industry, but because of the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI)."

The proposed thermal plant is part of a broader strategy to stabilize the national grid. According to the LEC: Integration: A solar project at Mount Coffee is expected to come online in 2027, contributing an average peak of 23MW. Thermal Restoration: Current thermal units are undergoing repairs to bolster the existing supply. Regional Imports: Liberia currently sources power through the West African Power Pool (WAPP) -- which connects 14 nations -- and a direct bilateral agreement with Guinea.

The license renewal is critical to the National Electrification Program. Under the international development goals (AAID), Liberia aims to aggressively expand electricity access from its current 35% to 75%.

Gonkerwon noted that while domestic generation is growing, the import license remains a vital "complement" to ensure reliability and prevent disruptions as the country scales up its infrastructure.

The public hearing brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to vet the LEC's performance and future roadmap. Key figures in attendance included Hon. Jeremiah Sokan, Chair of the House Committee on Mines, Energy, and Natural Resources; Hon. Oliver S. Gbegbe, Assistant Minister for Energy; and Hon. Claude J. Katta, Chairman of the LERC Board of Commissioners.

The session also included representatives from civil society, women's groups, student organizations, and the business community, many of whom voiced the urgent need for a more stable and affordable national grid.

The LERC will now review the LEC's six-point presentation -- covering load demand, supply analysis, and importation sources -- before deciding on the license renewal.