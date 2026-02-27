Liberia: Bishops Insist On Due Process in Phebe Crisis

The heads of three major Christian denominations have warned against what they described as "justice by agitation" in the unfolding crisis at Phebe Hospital and its School of Nursing, insisting that allegations must be resolved through a free, fair and transparent investigation.

In a joint position statement issued February 20, 2026, the Rt. Rev. Dr. G. Victor Padmore of the Lutheran Church in Liberia, the Rt. Rev. James B. Sellee of the Episcopal Church of Liberia, and the Rt. Rev. Samuel J. Quire of the United Methodist Church Liberia Annual Conference said the Ministry of Health has entrusted resolution of the matter to the three governing church bodies and the Board of Phebe Hospital.

Phebe Hospital, one of Liberia's historic faith-based referral health institutions, operates under the auspices of these three churches, which jointly provide governance oversight through its Board. The hospital and nursing school were founded through missionary partnerships and have, for generations, functioned as a pillar of healthcare and medical training in central Liberia. As such, the bishops' intervention is not ceremonial but structural: they represent the ultimate ecclesiastical authority behind the institution's governance framework.

"Our attention has been formally drawn to the crisis at Phebe Hospital through a press release issued by the Ministry of Health," the bishops stated, noting that the Ministry has placed responsibility for resolving the situation squarely in the hands of the churches and the Board.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Describing that responsibility as "sacred, solemn, and binding," the bishops disclosed that they met on February 25 in Monrovia to deliberate on the matter. Following what they characterized as sober and prayerful discussions, they expressed "unwavering confidence" in the Board of Phebe Hospital for constituting an independent committee to investigate complaints brought forward by employees.

The bishops emphasized that the formation of the independent committee reflects accountability, not weakness.

"The laws of the Republic of Liberia are unequivocal: when allegations are made, justice demands due process," the statement said. "Those accused must be granted a full and unhindered opportunity to exonerate themselves. Likewise, those who bring accusations bear the responsibility of substantiating their claims with credible and verifiable evidence."

While the bishops did not detail the specific allegations at the center of the dispute, their statement suggests rising tensions and public pressure surrounding the matter. They cautioned that truth "is not established by rumor, nor by agitation," but by facts examined transparently.

Their warning comes amid heightened public attention on Phebe, a major healthcare provider serving Bong County and surrounding regions. Any instability at the institution carries broader implications not only for patients and students but for Liberia's faith-based health delivery system, which remains a critical partner to government in providing services across rural counties.

By underscoring that "no punitive decision can--nor should--be taken" in the absence of a free and transparent investigation, the bishops signaled resistance to any premature actions against those accused. They warned that bypassing due process would set a "dangerous precedent" capable of triggering future crises within other health institutions.

At the same time, the church leaders commended the Civil Service Agency (CSA), the Superintendent of Bong County, the Liberia National Police, and political leaders for intervening swiftly to maintain order as tensions escalated.

"We look forward to seeing the Board working with them toward a swift resolution of the situation," the statement said.

The joint intervention highlights the hybrid nature of governance at Phebe Hospital: though it serves the national health system and works closely with the Ministry of Health, its ownership and ultimate oversight remain with the Lutheran, Episcopal, and United Methodist churches. The Ministry's decision to defer primary resolution to the churches underscores both the autonomy of faith-based institutions and the enduring role of religious bodies in Liberia's public health architecture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For the bishops, the issue is larger than a single dispute.

"We stand for justice tempered with mercy, for accountability anchored in law, and for truth established through due process," they declared, urging calm and restraint from all parties while the independent inquiry proceeds.

As the investigative committee begins its work, the stability and credibility of one of Liberia's most historic medical institutions now hinge on whether the process it conducts can command the confidence of staff, students, patients, and the wider public.