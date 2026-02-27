Liberia: Vigilante Mob Levels River Cess Village - Authorities Slow to Respond

More than 100 men allegedly attacked Bethel Town in River Cess County, burning homes and beating residents after a hunter's disappearance sparked witchcraft accusations.

At least 24 houses and 27 kitchens were destroyed; over 150 women and children remain displaced and sleeping outdoors.

Police have arrested six suspects as investigations continue, amid growing concerns over rising mob justice in rural Liberia.

In the latest example of vigilante violence in Liberia, residents of this northern River Cess town say more than 100 men from neighboring communities in the Bah Clan stormed the village 10 days ago, beating residents and setting fire to homes and food stores.

Residents said a hunter in his 30s, originally from neighboring Garwein Town, disappeared earlier in the week, triggering tensions between the two communities. Multiple Bethel residents alleged that men from Garwein mobilized men in neighboring towns to attack Bethel after rumors spread, accusing Bethel residents of killing the hunter as part of a traditional ritual.

When attackers arrived, most of the town's men were in the forest looking for the hunter. When they returned, "what we met was ashes," said Pewee Doe, Bethel town chief.

"They came with tension," said Victoria Smith, pointing to her destroyed house and shop. "When they came, some people were cooking, some were bathing their children. They say if you don't move from here, they will kill some of you."

"They just started burning," said Mamie Doe, standing beside the remains of what she said had been her home. "We ran with our children."

Residents said only two elderly men were in the village. One, who is visually impaired, was helped to safety by his grandchild. The other was allegedly tied up and beaten after being accused of using witchcraft in Dweh's disappearance.

A Red Cross spokesman said the man has been transferred to Tappita and is in critical condition.

Multiple residents alleged that some houses were looted before being set ablaze. Rice kitchens -- small mud structures used for cooking and food storage -- burned quickly.

"The time the people them came, I was inside," said Cathrine Gbar. "I asked what you come do? They say they coming burn this town." She alleged that one of the attackers urinated in her food before setting her kitchen on fire.

The local residents have been left destitute. They estimated that 24 houses and 27 rice kitchens were destroyed. Three small shops were ransacked. Only a church, the palaver hut and one residential structure remained standing.

More than 150 women and children are now sleeping beneath the palaver hut. Families described surviving on small donations of rice, cassava and palm oil from nearby villages.

Community health workers reported at least three displaced children with suspected measles cases. Crowded living conditions have raised concerns about further spread.

"We have already collected samples of specimen and sent them for testing," said Flomo Yuogie, River Cess County's Health Promotion focal person.

County authorities have yet to provide any assistance. Frustrating residents, the River Cess County administration page posted an erroneous claim on February 20 that Byron Zahnwea, the county superintendent, had "led an intersectoral delegation" to the district, promising an investigation. But the photo posted showed Zahnwea and Martin Tumoe, River Cess county attorney, in Cestos, not in the district.

Bethel residents said the delegation had not been to the village as of Tuesday, February 24th. Isaac Williams, the county information officer, conceded that Zahnwea had not been there and the post was incorrect.

Ansu Dulleh, head of the country's Disaster Management Agency, promised to send a team on Monday. Residents said that they had not arrived by Tuesday night.

Slow Police Response Frustrates Community in Wake of Attack

Residents also complained about the slow response from police. They said they informed police stationed in Boegeezay Town -- about a 30-minute drive away -- but officers had not visited the scene 10 days later when this reporter was on the ground. At the time, told this reporter that county authorities had received information about the incident and ordered a police response.

On Friday, Elton Gofa, the county police commander, said police had finally arrived and arrested six suspects in connection with the attack. The men, aged from 27 to 50, along with Arthur C. Davis, the traditional chief, in his 60s, are being held at the Cestos Police Station as investigations continue. The chief is alleged to have supplied gasoline for the attack.

Experts Say Vigilante Justice Is Fueled By Distrust of Police

Mob retaliation has occurred in various parts of Liberia in recent years, often fueled by distrust in police, according to a 2024 situation report, from the Independent National Commission on Human Rights. In the report - the 2025 report has not yet been released - the Commission warned that mob justice is becoming increasingly normalized in counties where police presence is thin and investigations are slow.

Urias Teh Pour, executive director of the Commission, described the Bethel incident as part of a broader national problem of low police numbers that has continued from one administration to the next.

"We think it's a failure on the part of the state," Pour said in a telephone interview. "Different succeeding governments come into place and that situation has not be arrested. When people lack access to justice, when people lack access to remedy through the formal justice system, they revert to violence. They think that the best way to solve the problem is to take law into their hands, which is wrong."

Pour called for stronger government presence across Liberia's counties, noting that some districts lack even basic law enforcement and judicial institutions.

"There are some districts you go and you don't see police officers -- you see only one police officer in one district, sometimes two or three. Sometimes you don't even see a court in some of these places. Access to justice is crucial."

For now, the people of Bethel are begging authorities for help to rebuild and feed themselves in the days ahead to prevent this attack from becoming a bigger catastrophe.

This story was a collaboration with New Narratives. Funding was provided by the Swedish Embassy in Liberia. The funder had no say in the story's content.