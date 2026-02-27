Nigeria: Police Calm Tensions in Jos After Killing of Five Traders

Jos — Efforts to prevent a breakdown of law and order intensified in Plateau State as the Police Command moved swiftly to engage key stakeholders following the killing of five traders in Mangu Hale, an incident that triggered fear and rising tension across Jos and surrounding communities.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Plateau State Command, Bassey Ewah, met with the Plateau State Market Owners Association at the Police Headquarters in Jos, where he appealed for calm and assured traders of the Command's commitment to justice.

The association had earlier resolved to shut down markets across the state in protest and mourning of their slain members. However, after deliberations with the Police leadership, they agreed to suspend the planned closure to help stabilise the environment and prevent further panic.

CP Ewah expressed condolences to the families of the victims and emphasised that the perpetrators would be tracked down and prosecuted. He urged traders to maintain confidence in the Police, noting that additional personnel and operational assets had been deployed to vulnerable areas to forestall further attacks.

The meeting was described as "fruitful," with both parties reaffirming their commitment to peace and stability in Plateau State.

In a separate engagement aimed at strengthening community policing, CP Ewah also held talks with leaders of major transport unions, including the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Tricycle Riders Union.

The commissioner raised concerns over traffic congestion and public safety challenges within Jos metropolis, urging the unions to collaborate with local authorities to establish designated and properly regulated motor parks.

He stressed the importance of training drivers on the Road Traffic Act and enforcing discipline among members to enhance road safety. The unions pledged to work closely with the Police to improve security and orderliness on Plateau roads.

Amid heightened tensions, the Police Command announced the arrest of 20-year-old Abdulkabiru Abdullahi, who allegedly attempted to incite religious violence in the Dilimi area of Jos North.

According to the Police, Abdullahi snatched a phone and, when pursued by the victim, pulled out a knife and falsely shouted that the victim was a Christian--an attempt to provoke mob action in a community sensitive to religious tensions.

Prompt intervention by Police operatives, supported by youths and elders of Dilimi, prevented what authorities described as a potentially "disastrous situation." Community leaders were praised for refusing to allow crime to be framed along religious lines.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect intended to exploit religious sentiments to escape arrest. He is currently in custody as investigations continue.

CP Ewah commended the Dilimi community for their restraint and cooperation, warning that the Command would show "zero tolerance" for anyone attempting to instigate discord. He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, reiterating the Police mantra: "Say something when you see something."