Nigeria: Tinubu's Deft Political Moves in the North

opinion

Afakriya Gadzama writes that President Bola Tinubu has made unprecedented political inroads into Northern states by promoting inclusive governance, empowering marginalized communities, and strengthening security nationwide.

Sometime last month, I presented a very concise write-up on how President Bola Tinubu has made remarkable inroads into parts of the Northern States which, until recently, were considered no-go areas for him and his political party.

The article has, as expected, elicited various reactions from political commentators among both his supporters and opponents. Those marginalised by successive governments and political interests have also praised our boldness in pointing out some facts they had never wished to express openly. As stated earlier, the article has generated reactions from different individuals, groups and politicians.

This is what we expected. The fact is that even the oppressed and marginalised had never had the opportunity to speak their minds openly. However, in a rejoinder, a particular commentator stated that the article was informed by well-established facts about people marginalised and oppressed by successive governments in the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that President Tinubu's effort to redeem the people is what has endeared him to those who feel marginalised across the country. We wish to emphasise that the article was informed by current realities in the polity. Simply put, it reflects President Tinubu's recognition that there are people in parts of the country who are oppressed and marginalised.

He recently stated that they deserve to be heard. It is not surprising that some State Governors have also commended the tolerance and resilience of people within marginalised communities across the country. As previously noted, the President has realised the importance of running an all-inclusive government.

As earlier observed, the decision to appoint individuals from previously marginalised communities to critical government positions is noteworthy. One member of the elite has observed that the present government is reversing some of the sectional and religiously biased decisions of the past.

He said we should all praise President Tinubu for such a bold step. A political bigwig noted that this singular act has endeared President Tinubu to the generality of the people, especially the marginalised, whose votes will matter in the coming elections.

In the brief analysis, reasons were enumerated as to why President Tinubu has made significant inroads into almost all parts of the country. One reason for the growing support for his political ambition is his efforts to redeem previously marginalised groups across the country.

President Tinubu's commitment to inclusivity, regardless of religious inclination or parochial political leanings, is instructive. There are many reasons for this. Almost all communities that were under Boko Haram/ISWAP captivity have now been freed. Commendation must also be given to some of the security chiefs whom the President had cause to appoint.

One cannot fail to mention the Director-General of the SSS. Another factor that has helped in neutralising insurgent activities by lawless herdsmen and bandits is the application of actionable intelligence.

Synergy and inter-agency co-operation have also contributed significantly. Taking a cue from the President, some security chiefs have adopted his strategic approach to security management. Many of us within the system believe that inter-service co-operation is responsible for the achievements recorded so far. It is not surprising that, during a round-table discussion, a participant urged State Governments across the country to take a cue from the President's exemplary leadership.

This is because all Service Chiefs who have taken a cue from the President's style of governance have performed exceptionally well. Another reason identified relates to development issues. Some State Governments are known to operate along sectional lines. In some states analysed, the distribution of government projects and appointments was patently biased. This is why some marginalised people feel alienated.

A colleague pointed out that this practice is a potential security threat and a source of agitation that could undermine some governments. In many states across the country, as observed earlier, State Governors have not taken a cue from President Tinubu's style of governance. This is why many people question their desire to remain in power. The prevailing belief is that many State Governments have not adopted President Tinubu's approach to governance.

Many State Governors are patently sectional and biased against marginalised communities. This attitude, as highlighted in our earlier article, persists despite the fact that the oppressed constitute a majority and are well educated. As previously stated, State Governors should make amends. They need to distance themselves from individuals driven by extremism and those who thrive on deceit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is also worth mentioning the need for all security, military and paramilitary organisations to remain alert and focused to ensure that security is maintained in all parts of the country. They must understand that insurgents in some parts of the country are regrouping, and that the activities of lawless groups, non-state actors and bandits are still evident in parts of the North Central, the North East and the North West.

These threats should be dealt with decisively. We believe that the military, security agencies and paramilitary organisations must remain vigilant and assist the government by promptly neutralising any threats aimed at undermining the state.

Lest I forget, a major security responsibility that must not be disregarded is the vetting and continuous monitoring of groups and individuals of security concern who may attempt to upstage the country's nascent democracy and its progressive government. Everything must be done to stabilise governance and politics in the country.

-Gadzama, a former Director-General of the DSS, writes from Abuja.