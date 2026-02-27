Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Seeks Unity Among Itsekiris

Abuja — First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday, called on all Itsekiris to come together, irrespective of interests, saying she wants to see unity among her maternal kinsmen and women.

Mrs. Tinubu made the call at the palace of Olu of Warri, in Warri, Delta State, during a homecoming reception organised for her.

The first lady revealed that she and the Warri monarch spoke a lot on the issue of unity in Itsekiri nation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mrs. Tinubu, who was accompanied by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and other prominent monarchs from the South-west, was conferred with the title of Utukpa-Oritse Iwere Warri Kingdom.

She expressed emotion at the reception and cultural displays to receive her into the rich oil city, describing her one-day visit to Warri as a homecoming filled with gratitude and pride.

The first lady thanked the Olu of Warri for the honour bestowed on her, and stated that special considerations were made to accommodate her within the traditional framework.

She described her Itsekiri heritage as foundational to her values and public life.

An elated First Lady, in appreciation of the chieftaincy title, said, "Ogiame had to rewrite the constitution (Itsekiri traditional principles) to accommodate me, because I know Itsekiri doesn't give title to someone, who already had title."

While disclosing that her mother was still alive and sent greetings, Senator Tinubu stated that her husband, President Bola Tinubu, also sent his best wishes to the Itsekiris.

She said, "My husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, sends his greetings and asked me to thank you all assuring that Ijaws, Urhobos, Igbos and others will enjoy his administration.

"I came to show my gratitude for the support Ogiame and his wife have given me and to also pay homage. I didn't have to mention Itsekiri people that have been given appointments by my husband."

Reflecting on national unity, the first lady pointed to the coincidental alignment of the Christian Lenten season and the Muslim fasting period as a sign of God's call for togetherness, citing Psalm 133, and urging Nigerians to embrace unity beyond ethnic and religious divides.

As part of her Renewed Hope Initiative, she announced a N50 million empowerment support package for 1,000 women engaged in petty trading in the kingdom and pledged additional support for young men, in collaboration with the state government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, said Nigerians were blessed to have a humble and compassionate first lady, who genuinely cared for the poor and vulnerable in our communities.

Oborevwori praised Tinubu's impactful tenure in the senate, stating that she consistently stood tall in the red chamber and invested her time and energy in policy advocacy that positively affected Nigerians.

He joined the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, in celebrating the first lady, whom he described as a worthy daughter of the Itsekiri nation with an outstanding record of public service.

"We can all attest to how she stood firm during her time in the senate. Nigerians are blessed to have a humble and compassionate First Lady who genuinely cares for the poor and vulnerable in our communities," the governor said.