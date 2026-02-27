Nigeria: Stakeholders Say Climate Governance Ranking Drives Reform Across Nigeria's 36 States

Abuja — Nigeria's push to confront climate change is gaining new momentum at the subnational level as a groundbreaking climate governance ranking continues to spur competition, collaboration and measurable reforms across the country's 36 states.

For years, climate discourse in Nigeria revolved largely around federal commitments, international pledges and national policy frameworks.

But a new initiative spearheaded by the Society for Planet and Prosperity in partnership with the Department of Climate Change at the Federal Ministry of Environment is shifting the spotlight to state governments -- where climate impacts are most directly felt.

Now in its second year, the Subnational Climate Governance Ranking assesses how states design, implement and institutionalize climate action.

President of the Society for Planet and Prosperity, Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, on Thursday in Abuja at the Peer Learning Workshop for Honourable Commissioners of Environment on Subnational Climate Governance Performance Rating and Ranking, said the objective of the yearly ranking is not to shame underperformers, but to encourage transparency, peer learning and accelerated action.

He said: "We are clear that this is not just about scoring. It is about galvanizing climate action at the subnational level. States are on the frontline of climate vulnerability -- floods, desertification, erosion, heatwaves. Without strong state action, Nigeria cannot build meaningful resilience."

He noted that when the first ranking was released two years ago, skepticism trailed the exercise. Some stakeholders feared it would generate political tension or unfair comparisons, insisting that the process was evidence-based and participatory, allowing states to present documented proof of their initiatives.

He added that the outcome surprised many observers, stating that: "Between the first and second editions of the ranking, nearly all states recorded measurable improvements in climate governance performance -- from the creation of climate policies and action plans to the establishment of dedicated climate institutions."

Okereke said, "What we found was remarkable. There is an incredible array of climate initiatives happening across the federation. Many states are doing far more than people assume."

He revealed that what the assessment framework evaluates are: Existence of climate policies and action plans; Institutional arrangements, including designated commissioners or agencies responsible for climate change; Concrete implementation projects such as flood control systems, reforestation drives, renewable energy deployment and community capacity-building; Transparency and online visibility of climate information; Ability to attract and manage climate finance.

He insisted the emphasis on climate finance reflects a key reality, noting that ambition without funding cannot translate into durable results.

He however noted that despite the progress, challenges persist, stressing that: "Many states demonstrate willingness to act but face financial constraints, limited technical expertise and inadequate institutional capacity.

Recognizing this gap, he said the organisers are expanding the initiative beyond ranking into structured peer-learning networks and tailored capacity-building programmes, stating that the aim is to help states move from drafting policies to executing them effectively.

He disclosed that at a recent gathering of state environment commissioners; participants reviewed the ranking methodology to ensure fairness and collective ownership.

"We want every state to understand the criteria and contribute to refining the framework," he said. "If something needs adjustment, we do it together. This is a co-created process."

Meanwhile, Commissioners of Environment have sought stronger collaboration.

The Jigawa State Commissioner of Environment and Climate Change, Nura Ibrahim, said the peer-learning engagement is expected to yield three major outcomes: targeted training programmes, stronger inter-state networking and full adoption of climate mitigation and adaptation measures.

Ibrahim, who is also the Chairman of the Commissioners' Forum on Environment in Nigeria, said earlier concerns over unclear criteria of the ranking have largely been addressed through dialogue and transparency.

He said: "With better understanding of the methodology and engagement among commissioners, future rankings will be smoother and more impactful."

The initiative has drawn support from development partners including the African Climate Foundation and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, among others.

Their contributions have enabled the development of the ranking framework, technical reviews and stakeholder engagements.

Observers said such partnerships are critical as Nigeria seeks to unlock climate finance and strengthen accountability at all levels of government.