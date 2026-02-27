Nigeria: You Can't Stop Sharia Practice in Nigeria, Islamic Council Tells Us Lawmakers

27 February 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

ABUJA -- The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has rejected calls from US lawmakers to end the practice of Sharia law in the country, describing the proposal as misinformed and an attempt to undermine Nigeria's sovereignty.

Sharia operates alongside statutory and customary law in Nigeria, primarily in 12 northern states, where it was formally adopted as a main body of civil and criminal law in 1999. It provides a religious, moral, and legal framework for Muslim communities in the country.

In a statement issued Wednesday, SCSN Secretary General Nafiu Ahmad said Sharia is a comprehensive way of life for Muslims and cannot be relinquished due to "external pressure, misinformation, or political intimidation."

"No power or authority can arrogantly make Muslims relinquish its practice in response to external pressure, misinformation, or political intimidation," the council said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The statement emphasized that Sharia in Nigeria is protected by the constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion and allows adherents to manage personal and family matters according to their faith.

The council also dismissed claims of a "Christian genocide" in the country, saying the assertion misrepresents Nigeria's security challenges, which include terrorism, banditry, organized crime, and governance gaps.

"The government appears either indifferent or incapable of resolving the security problem which has claimed the lives of Muslims and Christians alike," the statement added, noting that framing the violence as religious persecution is "inaccurate and unhelpful."

SCSN concluded that Nigeria's plural legal system and multi-religious society should be respected, and external interference in Sharia practice is both unwarranted and counterproductive.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.