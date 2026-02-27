Nigeria: You Can't Stop Sharia Practice in Nigeria, Islamic Council Tells Us Lawmakers

ABUJA -- The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has rejected calls from US lawmakers to end the practice of Sharia law in the country, describing the proposal as misinformed and an attempt to undermine Nigeria's sovereignty.

Sharia operates alongside statutory and customary law in Nigeria, primarily in 12 northern states, where it was formally adopted as a main body of civil and criminal law in 1999. It provides a religious, moral, and legal framework for Muslim communities in the country.

In a statement issued Wednesday, SCSN Secretary General Nafiu Ahmad said Sharia is a comprehensive way of life for Muslims and cannot be relinquished due to "external pressure, misinformation, or political intimidation."

"No power or authority can arrogantly make Muslims relinquish its practice in response to external pressure, misinformation, or political intimidation," the council said.

The statement emphasized that Sharia in Nigeria is protected by the constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion and allows adherents to manage personal and family matters according to their faith.

The council also dismissed claims of a "Christian genocide" in the country, saying the assertion misrepresents Nigeria's security challenges, which include terrorism, banditry, organized crime, and governance gaps.

"The government appears either indifferent or incapable of resolving the security problem which has claimed the lives of Muslims and Christians alike," the statement added, noting that framing the violence as religious persecution is "inaccurate and unhelpful."

SCSN concluded that Nigeria's plural legal system and multi-religious society should be respected, and external interference in Sharia practice is both unwarranted and counterproductive.