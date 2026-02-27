Nigeria: Niso Attributes Declining Power Output to Gas Supply Shortfalls

27 February 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Electricity System Operator (NISO) has attributed the country's current low power output to generation shortfalls and limitations in gas supply to thermal power plants.

In a statement released on February 27, 2026, NISO said the average available generation of approximately 4.3 GW is largely due to inadequate gas supply, which directly affects the capacity of thermal plants--the backbone of Nigeria's electricity generation.

"Thermal plants account for the dominant share of Nigeria's generation. Any limitation in gas supply directly reduces available generation capacity and overall grid output," the statement said.

The operator noted that thermal plants collectively require about 1.63 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) of gas daily to operate at optimal capacity. However, as of February 23, actual gas supply stood at only 692,000 MMSCF, representing less than 65% of the required volume, which has constrained generation output.

NISO explained that reduced power generation has led to lower energy allocations to Distribution Companies (Discos). In cases where system generation drops significantly, load shedding measures are implemented to maintain grid stability and prevent system disturbances.

The statement assured that NISO is working closely with relevant stakeholders to improve gas supply, restore generation capacity, and ensure steady energy distribution.

"We regret the inconvenience this situation may cause electricity consumers and market participants, and remain committed to optimizing available energy as gas supply improves," NISO said.

