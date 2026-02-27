Nigeria: Sacking Amorim Could Cost Man Utd £16 Million

Manchester United's decision to sack Ruben Amorim as their manager could end up costing the Premier League giants almost £16 million ($22 million) according to financial figures released by the club.

Amorim's turbulent 14-month reign came to an end on January 5 following the Portuguese boss's public attack on United's hierarchy, with his five coaches also following him out of Old Trafford.

A United filing to the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday disclosed the possible payments to Amorim and his staff, a day after the club confirmed they had made a profit of £32.6m in their second-quarter results to December 31, 2025.

Described as an "event that occurred after the reporting period", United said: "A charge of £6.3 million for the write off of related intangible assets and a provision of £15.9 million, representing the maximum potential amount of future settlement payments, will be recognised in the statement of profit or (loss) during the second half of the year ending 30 June 2026."

It has been reported the maximum amount of £15.9 million depends on certain factors, such as the 41-year-old Amorim getting a new job within a specific time frame.

The accounts showed United have also paid Sporting £6.3 million, which is what they owed the Portuguese club in compensation for hiring Amorim.

United confirmed in a similar November 2024 filing they were paying Sporting £10 million to hire Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag, whose Old Trafford exit cost £10.4 million.

The total bill for Amorim's appointment could cost United £37.3 million.

Amorim won 25 of his 63 games in charge, finishing 15th in the Premier League in what was United's worst performance since being relegated from the top flight in the 1973/74 season.

United were sixth in the Premier League when Amorim was sacked, having had a reported major argument with director of football Jason Wilcox days before his final game at Leeds.

But under caretaker boss Michael Carrick the club have moved up to fourth following a run of five wins and a draw that has given United renewed hope of playing in next season's Champions League.