Nigeria: Electoral Act - APC Calls Opposition's Amendment Agitation 'Hollow'

LAGOS — The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized opposition calls for a fresh amendment of the Electoral Act 2022, describing the agitation as "hollow" and unconstructive.

Spokesman Seye Oladejo said in a statement that the opposition's push for amendment lacks seriousness and does not contribute to the development of Nigeria's democracy.

"What Nigerians are witnessing is not principled advocacy for reform, but a display of ineptitude by opposition politicians whose understanding of democracy begins and ends with rhetoric, press conferences, and protests," the statement read.

The party argued that constructive engagement within the legal framework established by the National Assembly and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the proper avenue for reform, rather than repeated public outcry.

APC further noted that opposition parties must strengthen their internal structures, grassroots presence, and organisational capacity before critiquing electoral outcomes.

"Expecting victory without preparation or organisation is not democratic activism; it is political fantasy," Oladejo said.

The Lagos APC concluded that any review of Nigeria's electoral framework should be based on national interest, empirical evidence, and respect for institutions, urging the opposition to focus on presenting credible alternatives to Nigerians.