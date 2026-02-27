Nigeria: 5 Children Die of Suspected Food Poisoning, 8 Others Hospitalised in Taraba

The Taraba State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed that five children have died of suspected food poisoning, while eight others were hospitalised in Takum town, headquarters of Takum Local Government Area.

ASP Victor Mshelizah, the Police Public Relations Officer, said the children died after consuming suspected poisoned meat during a Ramadan lecture on Tuesday. The victims came from three separate families.

An investigation has commenced to ascertain the cause of the incident. The police urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious food items, sudden illnesses, or related incidents to security agencies to prevent further tragedies.

Reacting to the incident, Jalingo-based human rights lawyer Barrister Bilyaminu Maihanci called on the Taraba State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry of Health, and relevant regulatory agencies to act swiftly, transparently, and responsibly to determine the cause of the children's deaths. He described the loss as tragic and said the families deserve justice.