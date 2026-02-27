Nigeria: Why Nigeria Must Implement the National Animal Identification Traceability System Now

With a full-fledged Ministry of Livestock Development, Nigeria can no longer afford to pretend that livestock movement is a harmless, informal cultural practice beyond the reach of the state. What was once a seasonal economic activity has, over time, become a dangerous blind spot in national governance. The failure to regulate and document animal movement has deepened insecurity, fueled violent conflict, weakened public health safeguards, and locked the country out of profitable livestock markets.

This is why the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS) initiative is no longer optional, it is urgent.

At its simplest, animal traceability means being able to identify livestock, their owners, and their movement history. In most modern economies, this is routine. In Nigeria, however, millions of cattle move daily across communities, states, and international borders with no identity, no records, and no accountability. This regulatory vacuum has become one of the most exploited weaknesses in Nigeria's internal security architecture.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the country's worsening insecurity. Cattle routes have become convenient corridors for bandits, arms traffickers, and criminal networks. Rustled cattle are quickly laundered into legal markets because there is no system to verify ownership or origin. In many cases, proceeds from cattle rustling are used to fund banditry and terrorism, particularly in the North West and parts of the North Central regions. A state that cannot track mobile economic assets within its borders cannot realistically claim control over its territory.

While the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, MACBAN, the various pastoralist groups and Megacorp, a reputable company had signed an MOU over eight years and have done extensive pilot projects in six states , implementation has stalled following various changes in government with limited active participation. This should not be so for a sector that generates trillions of naira in trade and value chain.

The persistent farmer-herder conflict further exposes the cost of non-traceability. Public discourse often frames the crisis in ethnic or religious terms, inflaming tensions and deepening mistrust. Yet at its core, the conflict is a failure of regulation. When cattle destroy farms or trigger violent encounters, responsibility is diffused. Communities resort to collective blame, reprisals, and mob justice because the real culprits cannot be identified. Traceability changes this dynamic. By linking animals to owners and routes, the state can enforce liability, ensure compensation, and prosecute offenders as individuals not as representatives of entire ethnic groups. This alone could significantly reduce the cycle of retaliatory violence.

Beyond security, Nigeria's livestock economy suffers from its own invisibility.

The country boasts one of Africa's largest cattle populations, yet remains largely absent from high-value regional and global meat markets. The reason is simple: modern markets demand traceability. Importers want to know where animals were raised, what diseases they were exposed to, and how they were handled. Countries such as Botswana, Brazil, and Kenya have built export competitiveness on robust traceability systems. Nigeria, by contrast, remains stuck in a low-value, informal livestock economy, despite repeated declarations about diversification and agricultural transformation.

Public health is another overlooked casualty. Livestock diseases such as anthrax, brucellosis, and bovine tuberculosis are not just veterinary concerns; they are zoonotic threats with direct implications for human health. Without traceability, outbreaks are difficult to contain. Authorities are forced into blunt, nationwide responses that disrupt markets and livelihoods. A functional traceability system allows for targeted interventions, tracking outbreaks to their source, isolating affected zones, and protecting both consumers and producers.

Critically, identification and traceability provide the data foundation Nigeria currently lacks which is essential for planning.

Government policies on grazing reserves, ranching, livestock productivity, and climate adaptation are often based on assumptions rather than evidence. No one can say with certainty how many cattle Nigeria has, where they are concentrated, or how they move seasonally. Policy made without data is speculation dressed up as strategy. NAITS offers the empirical evidence needed to plan rationally, allocate resources efficiently, and evaluate results honestly.

Contrary to some fears, animal identification and traceability is not an attack on pastoralism.

In fact, its absence has harmed genuine pastoralists the most. Law-abiding herders are routinely profiled, harassed, and excluded from formal economic opportunities because the system cannot distinguish them from criminals. With traceability, legitimate livestock owners can access insurance, credit, veterinary services, and government support programmes. It separates criminals from citizens and replaces suspicion with verification.

The federal government has, over the years, issued countless security directives. Nigerians are familiar with the recurring announcement: "The President has directed that all criminals be cleared." Such orders have been given repeatedly, yet insecurity persists. The reason is not a lack of directives, but a lack of systems. Security without data is noise. Authority without institutional tools is theatre. NATP is not a military operation; it is a governance instrument that makes enforcement possible.

Implementing the National Animal Traceability Project would signal something deeper than livestock reform. It would represent the restoration of state presence over mobility, economy, and space. It would show that Nigeria is ready to replace reactive force with proactive governance, rhetoric with regulation, and collective blame with individual accountability.

The cost of inaction is already clear: deepening insecurity, recurring conflict, public health risks, and missed economic opportunities.

The question is no longer whether Nigeria should implement animal traceability, but whether it can afford not to.

If the federal government is serious about security, economic diversification, and national cohesion, then NAITS must move from policy documents and pilot phases to full nationwide implementation. The cows are already moving. The real question is whether the Nigerian state will finally pay attention.

Toro is Director, Strategic Planning, at MACBAN Headquarters Abuja