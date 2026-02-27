Liberia Physician Assistants Leader Calls for Reversal of Phebe Hospital Worker Suspensions

Monrovia — The President of the Liberia National Physician Assistants Association, Theophilis Fayiah, has appealed to the Director General of the Civil Service Agency, Josiah Joekai, to immediately overturn the suspension of seven health workers assigned at Phebe Hospital.

The appeal comes amid growing tensions within Liberia's health sector following disciplinary measures taken against the workers after a strike action in Suakoko, Bong County.

The seven employees were suspended for one month without pay after participating in a two-day strike intended to draw attention to concerns over working conditions, administrative procedures, and overall system management at the hospital.

The strike, according to workers, was organized to compel authorities to address longstanding grievances affecting service delivery and staff welfare. However, government officials have described the action as a breach of established civil service regulations.

During a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information in Monrovia, Deputy Information Minister Daniel O. Sando confirmed that the suspensions were imposed pending the outcome of an official investigation.

He stated that the decision followed a meeting convened by the CSA Director General, who characterized the protest as a violation of Civil Service Standing Orders.

Authorities further alleged that some of the striking workers obstructed access to the hospital, prevented fellow staff members from reporting to duty, and exposed patients to public view during a live media broadcast; actions the government described as unacceptable and contrary to professional ethics.

In addition to the suspensions, government sources disclosed that the possible transfer of three senior administrators is under consideration.

Those named include the hospital's Medical Director, Human Resource Manager, and Administrator. Officials say such measures are being reviewed as part of broader efforts to restore order and confidence in the institution's management structure.

Responding to the development on Wednesday, Fayiah criticized the CSA's handling of the matter. Speaking to journalists, he accused Director General Joekai of escalating tensions rather than pursuing constructive dialogue. Fayiah argued that the CSA leadership may not have fully appreciated the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding governing the hospital's operations, noting that Phebe Hospital is operated by the Lutheran Church of Liberia in partnership with the Government of Liberia. According to him, any administrative action should carefully reflect the spirit and provisions of that agreement.

Fayiah described the suspensions as acts of intimidation, asserting that the affected workers had previously communicated their intention to strike if their concerns were not adequately addressed.

He contended that the CSA failed to intervene proactively before the situation escalated. "We will not take this lightly," Fayiah declared, emphasizing that the association stands ready to defend the rights and professional integrity of its members through appropriate channels.

Despite his criticism of the CSA, Fayiah commended the intervention of Liberia's Minister of Health, Louise Kpoto. He credited her leadership and timely engagement with helping to calm the situation and persuade health workers to resume their duties.

Following discussions with the Minister, staff agreed to call off the strike, citing renewed confidence in her commitment to review their grievances and facilitate dialogue with relevant authorities.

Fayiah praised Minister Kpoto for demonstrating what he described as decisive and empathetic leadership during a sensitive period.

Nevertheless, he reiterated his call for the immediate reconsideration of the suspensions, arguing that maintaining morale within the health sector is essential to ensuring uninterrupted service delivery. He warned that prolonged disciplinary actions could undermine staff motivation and weaken trust between frontline health workers and central authorities.