Liberia: Failing Creek Bridge Threatens Grand Gedeh-River Gee Road As Rep. Williams Seeks Urgent Intervention

River Gee — Grand Gedeh Boundary -- A deteriorating wooden bridge along the main road connecting Grand Gedeh County and River Gee Counties is raising concern among residents and authorities, as continued damage could eventually disrupt transportation between the two southeastern counties if not addressed promptly.

Despite the situation, the road remains fully motorable, with taxis, commercial vehicles and heavy trucks continuing to use the route without obstruction.

The corridor has experienced improved accessibility in recent months as part of ongoing national road maintenance efforts aimed at strengthening connectivity across southeastern Liberia under the Administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

However, reporters traveling late Tuesday toward Zwedru observed that a section near the county boundary has begun to weaken, forcing drivers to cautiously use one side of the roadway while crossing the wooden bridge over a small creek.

Community members and road users say the increasing movement of heavy vehicles has contributed to the gradual deterioration of the structure, prompting calls for timely intervention to prevent further damage.

Speaking at the scene, Amos K. Toe, Regional Coordinator of the Koung Foundation for Boakai, Maryland Chapter, assured the public that the government is aware of the road maintenance priorities across the region.

According to him, the affected portion is expected to receive attention under the national road maintenance program, with possible installation of culverts or construction of a more durable bridge structure to ensure year-round accessibility.

"This road will never be cut off. You have already heard the news about the yellow machines. As the President said, all roads will remain pliable, and the government will maintain them," Mr. Toe said.

Members of the Koung Foundation for Boakai Maryland Chapter encountered reporters at the location while traveling through the area. Meanwhile, River Gee County's District 3 Representative Johnson Williams confirmed to Frontpage Africa via phone on Wednesday that he has officially notified the Planning Department of the Ministry of Public Works regarding the condition of the creek bridge.

The lawmaker said he is awaiting an official response but assured residents that the concerns raised about the deteriorating crossing at the River Gee-Grand Gedeh boundary are expected to be addressed in the soonest possible time.

Efforts by this paper to obtain technical comments from county engineers in both Grand Gedeh and River Gee regarding the structural condition of the bridge were unsuccessful as of the time of publication.