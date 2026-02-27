Liberia: Mys Minister Kruah Demands Accountability, Outlines Bold Vision for Sports Decentralization

Paynesville — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Atty. Cornelia W. Kruah, has signaled a major shift in the governance of Liberian sports, calling for "meaningful collaboration" anchored on decentralization and strict financial accountability.

During a series of acquaintance meetings at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex, Minister Kruah met separately with the leadership of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and the Liberia Basketball Federation (LBF) to align their agendas with the Ministry's new strategic vision.

A New Mandate for Accountability

In a move to tighten oversight, Minister Kruah announced that all sporting federations receiving government subsidies will now be required to submit annual work plans.

These plans must include detailed activities and projected expenditures, followed by periodic reviews to ensure compliance with national priorities.

"Meaningful collaboration must be anchored on talent development," Minister Kruah stated, noting that the Ministry is currently reviewing existing Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to ensure they serve the best interests of the government.

LFA Grapples with Debt and Logistics

LFA President Mustapha Raji welcomed the Minister's engagement but was quick to highlight the systemic hurdles facing the football house.

According to Raji, the Federation is currently burdened by significant local and international debts.

He also cited high accommodation costs and a lack of basic logistics, including a dedicated team bus for the national squad.

Despite these challenges, Raji reported progress in grassroots competitions across nine counties and the expansion of women's football.

He also informed the Minister that the LFA has secured FIFA Forward Funds for infrastructure and coaching over the next four years, specifically aiming to expand artificial turf pitches across the country.

In response, Minister Kruah requested the LFA resubmit detailed documentation of its outstanding debts for verification and possible government intervention.

Reimagining the County Meet

A key highlight of the discussions was the future of the National County Sports Meet. Minister Kruah emphasized that the tournament should transition into a more impactful talent identification scout rather than just a seasonal festival.

She proposed a collaborative management structure involving the Ministry, the LFA, and the Liberia Tourism Commission, with clearly defined roles to maximize the event's developmental impact.

Basketball Federation Faces Financial Squeeze

The leadership of the Liberia Basketball Federation (LBF), headed by Yanqueh Borsay, echoed many of the LFA's concerns.

Borsay pointed to delayed reimbursements and limited funding, warning that resource constraints might force the LBF to scale back international participation to focus strictly on youth categories.

Addressing these concerns, Minister Kruah revealed that the Ministry is navigating its own fiscal constraints. Out of a total US$9.1 million budget, only US$2.1 million is currently allocated as grants for all sporting federations.

She encouraged the LBF to seek external donor support and private partnerships, promising the Ministry's official endorsement for any credible proposals.

Towards a National Sports Strategy

Minister Kruah concluded the sessions by revealing that the Ministry is finalizing a National Sports Strategy. The document is expected to be shared with all federations for input before it becomes the official roadmap for talent growth and youth empowerment in Liberia.