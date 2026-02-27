Liberia: Saybay, Tokpah Reportedly Face Uncertain Future At Bong County University Amid Proposed Merger With Sumo Moye Memorial School

Gbarnga, Bong County — Two senior administrators of Bong County University (BCU) could see their positions downgraded or replaced if ongoing discussions to merge the institution with the Sumo Moye Memorial School materialize, FrontPage Africa has reliably gathered.

The development follows last week's announcement by Senator Prince Moye, owner of the Sumo Moye Memorial School, that he is prepared to merge his institution with BCU to address the university's growing space constraints after its recent elevation from a college to a fully-fledged university.

According to Senator Moye, the proposed merger would allow BCU to utilize the facilities of the Sumo Moye Memorial School, while also absorbing members of its staff as part of the integration process.

However, sources familiar with the negotiation say the potential restructuring could directly affect the positions of the university's Comptroller, Molley Tokpah, and the Vice President for Administration, James Saybay.

FrontPage Africa has gathered that if the merger is finalized, Mr. Thomas Sisqo, currently Administrator of the Sumo Moye Memorial School and holder of two Master's degrees, could assume the role of Vice President for Administration at BTU. Such a move would effectively replace Mr. Saybay, whose academic credentials and performance have been subjects of public debate since his appointment two years ago.

Mr. Saybay initially indicated that he holds a Bachelor degree in Theology from Cuttington University. In an interview with journalists on Wednesday, he further stated that he possesses a Master's degree in Teaching from the same institution.

However, some students, staff members and residents of Bong County have expressed doubts about his qualifications, with several calling on the university's Board of Trustees to reconsider his appointment, citing what they describe as incompetence in the administration of the university's affairs.

Beyond questions surrounding his academic background, Mr. Saybay has also faced scrutiny over his personal integrity following the circulation of a nude video on social media shortly after he assumed office.

The video, which allegedly depicted him in a compromising situation, sparked widespread controversy within the university community.

Mr. Saybay has consistently denied that he is the individual in the video, asserting that the footage was generated using artificial intelligence. He also warned that he would pursue legal action against anyone found sharing the video.

Despite his denial, the incident has continued to linger in public discourse, with some students reportedly referring to him by the nickname "Weapon," a development that critics argue has distracted from the university's academic mission.

Bong County District Three Representative Marvin Cole previously weighed in on the matter, describing Mr. Saybay as a "dangerous element" in society due to the alleged video, and urging the university's Board to part ways with him in the interest of the institution's reputation.

Meanwhile, the position of the Comptroller, Tokpah, is also said to be under review in light of the possible merger. Mr. Tokpah, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology, has reportedly faced challenges in executing the financial oversight responsibilities associated with his role. Sources within the institution allege that he has on several occasions failed to represent the university at key national functions.

One such instance involved the university's defense of its 2026 budget before the House of Representatives, where Mr. Tokpah reportedly asked a senior accountant at the university to represent him.

Critics within the university interpreted the move as a sign of administrative weakness, further intensifying calls for reform in the institution's financial management.

With the proposed merger expected to bring in experienced administrative personnel from the Sumo Moye Memorial School, insiders say both positions could be declared vacant or reassigned as part of a restructuring aimed at strengthening governance at Bong County University.

Negotiations between the two institutions are ongoing, and while no final agreement has been announced, the potential shakeup has already generated significant discussion among faculty, students and local stakeholders.

Efforts to reach Mr. Saybay and Mr. Tokpah for comment on the reported developments proved unsuccessful up to press time.