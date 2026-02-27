Liberia: Raji Rejects Kouh's 'Criminals Develop Faster' Analogy - Insists Integrity Is Non-Negotiable At LFA

Monrovia — The President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), Mustapha Raji, has delivered a scathing rebuttal to comments made by Cassell Anthony Kouh, CEO of FC Fassell, asserting that integrity will not be sacrificed for perceived "development."

Raji's reaction follows a controversial analogy by Kouh, who suggested that a community populated by convicted criminals would develop faster than one populated by those with clean records.

The remarks have ignited a firestorm within Liberia's football circles, exposing a deep rift between the LFA leadership and its critics.

'I Don't Want to be Part of that LFA'

Addressing the controversy, Raji did not mince words, framing the debate as a choice between ethical governance and moral compromise.

"If you say an LFA with integrity will not develop, but an LFA with a bunch of convicted criminals will develop, I don't want to be part of that LFA,"

Raji stated. "We must say no to that LFA."

The LFA President's firm stance comes as the local football governing body faces increased scrutiny over its administrative direction.

Supporters of the incumbent president say his response is a necessary defense of transparency, while critics argue the administration has failed to unite the various factions of the sport.

Kouh Defends 'Figurative' Remarks

When pressed on his statements, Kouh who has previously served a prison sentence in the United States denied that he was advocating for criminality.

Instead, he claimed his comments were meant to be figurative, highlighting the "progressive" nature of individuals who have overcome past legal troubles.

"The journalist asked me about people attacking my eligibility because of my conviction," Kouh explained. "I was trying to make people understand that there are individuals in this country who have past records like myself, and these people are progressive in Liberia. You know what that means."

A Divided Fraternity

The verbal sparring between Raji and Kouh underscores a period of high tension for Liberian football.

With club owners and affiliates divided over policy and leadership ethics, observers warn that the ongoing friction could hinder grassroots development and the growth of the national league.

While Kouh maintains that his past should not disqualify his contributions to the game, the LFA leadership appears intent on making "character" a central theme of the upcoming administrative cycle.

As the debate intensifies, stakeholders are calling for a shift in focus back to the pitch, fearing that the "war of words" is overshadowing the needs of the players and the fans.