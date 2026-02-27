Liberia: UBCAA Launches Comprehensive Review to Restore Public Confidence in Money Sweet Town Acid Spill Investigation

Gbarnga — The United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA) has announced a comprehensive and independently managed review of the January 18, 2026 hydrochloric acid spill in Money Sweet Town, declaring that the process is intended to restore public confidence and ensure a transparent accounting of the incident.

Speaking at a press conference in Gbarnga, UBCAA National President Caimon Joe Gbamokollie said the association had taken the decision after mounting concerns from residents and stakeholders about the environmental and health implications of the spill.

He disclosed that the investigation will be headed by Mr. Moses S. Bailey, an internationally recognized and award winning journalist, who will oversee a structured fact finding process.

Gbamokollie stated that the independent assessment will examine the full scope of the incident involving MNG Gold Liberia and will be grounded in truth and objective analysis. He explained that the review is designed to look closely at the potential human health consequences, the environmental impact, and the regulatory compliance measures associated with the company's response.

"Our intention is to ensure that every aspect of this matter is carefully and professionally examined," Gbamokollie said. "The people of Money Sweet Town and Bong County deserve a clear, factual, and evidence based understanding of what happened, how it happened, and whether the appropriate standards were followed."

The acid spill, which occurred at a mining site operated by MNG Gold Liberia, has generated widespread discussion within the affected community. Residents have expressed worries about possible contamination of soil and air, as well as fears about short term and long term health effects.

According to Gbamokollie, the investigative team will evaluate the timing and adequacy of environmental testing conducted after the spill. It will also assess whether respiratory exposure risks were properly examined, whether soil samples were thoroughly analyzed for chloride compounds, and whether reported illnesses among residents were systematically documented and studied. In addition, the review will determine if atmospheric dispersion modeling was undertaken, particularly in areas where fire or smoke was reportedly present.

The UBCAA president noted that the decision to commission an independent review followed a formal petition submitted by residents of Money Sweet Town on February 10, 2026.

The petition raised questions about certain findings previously issued by the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia, prompting calls for a broader and more rigorous examination.

Gbamokollie emphasized that the association's action should not be interpreted as an attempt to undermine any institution. Rather, he said, it reflects the importance of accountability and the need to uphold internationally accepted environmental safety standards.

"We recognize the role of national regulatory bodies, but we also believe that independent scrutiny strengthens public trust," he said. "This process is not about assigning blame prematurely. It is about ensuring transparency, responsibility, and the protection of public health."

He further stressed that responsible mineral extraction must operate within frameworks that prioritize environmental stewardship and community well being.

He added that incidents such as the January 18 spill highlight the need for stronger corporate social responsibility practices across Liberia's extractive sector.

UBCAA has called on the Bong County Legislative Caucus, the Bong County Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, MNG Gold Liberia, and residents of Money Sweet Town to cooperate fully with the investigative team.

Gbamokollie said such collaboration will be critical to guaranteeing that the review proceeds without interference and achieves credible results.

The association confirmed that once completed, the final report will be released to the public. The document, Gbamokollie explained, will provide a detailed evidentiary record intended to guide constructive dialogue among community leaders, policymakers, regulators, and the company involved.