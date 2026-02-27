Ghana: Infantino Lauds Ghana's Football Progress On 10th Anniversary As FIFA President

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has praised Ghana as one of the top-performing Member Associations (MAs) over the last decade, highlighting progress in football development both on and off the pitch.

Infantino, marking 10 years in office on 26 February 2026, commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA) under President Kurt Edwin Okraku for effectively utilising FIFA funding, particularly through the FIFA Forward programme.

"Ghana has been one of the Member Associations who have made excellent use of the FIFA Forward and other FIFA Support Programmes over the years," the 55-year-old said.

Launched in 2016, FIFA Forward is FIFA's flagship development initiative aimed at promoting football globally through youth programmes, women's football, and infrastructure development. Since its inception, the initiative has contributed over USD 5 billion to 211 Member Associations, a sevenfold increase compared to pre-2016 support. Under the current FIFA Forward 3.0 cycle, each MA is guaranteed a minimum of USD 3 million over four years for operational and project support.

Infantino highlighted key Ghanaian achievements, including upgrades at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, which now boasts new floodlights, a 30-bed accommodation for teams, and two new pitches (artificial and natural turf). Additionally, a technical centre in Winkogo, Northern Ghana, has been inaugurated.

The FIFA President also applauded Ghana's strides in women's football. "Women's Football has been accelerated with support from FIFA for the National Women's League, which has played a pivotal role in the Black Queens' qualification for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2024," he noted.

He further celebrated the Black Stars' successive FIFA World Cup qualifications, first in Qatar 2022 and now for the upcoming 2026 tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Ghana is drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, England, and Panama. The Black Stars will face Panama at BMO Field, Toronto, on 17 June, England in Massachusetts on 23 June, and Croatia in Philadelphia on 27 June.

Infantino's remarks underscore Ghana's consistent growth in football infrastructure, talent development, and international competitiveness over the past decade.