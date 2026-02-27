Ghana: No Increase in Teacher Licensure Fees - Dr Apaak

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, has dismissed claims that government has increased fees for this year's teacher licensure examinations.

He described the allegations as mischievous, misleading and unfounded, insisting they were being circulated deliberately to score political points.

Dr Apaak gave the clarification at the National Teaching Council's Ghana Teacher Prize Sponsors' Appreciation Breakfast in Accra.

He said there had been no recent adjustment to the registration or licensure examination fees administered by the National Teaching Council (NTC).

The clarification follows public speculation that recent reforms within teacher education included an increase in licensure costs.

Dr Apaak explained that the ongoing reforms were rather aimed at improving efficiency and easing the transition of newly trained teachers into professional practice, not imposing additional financial burdens.

According to him, the last review of the teacher licensure examination fees was undertaken in 2023, and no further increments have been approved since then.

He stressed that the current fee structure remains unchanged and is designed to ensure fairness and accessibility for all teacher trainees across the country.

Touching on the reforms, the Deputy Minister said the licensure examination had been repositioned to align more closely with final-year training assessments.

"This is to reduce delays in certification and deployment of newly qualified teachers," he emphasised.

He also reaffirmed government's commitment to improving teacher welfare, noting that steps were being taken to enhance conditions of service, streamline promotions and expand opportunities for continuous professional development.

These initiatives, he said, reflect government's recognition of teachers as the backbone of national development.

Dr Apaak urged the public, particularly teachers and trainee teachers, to disregard misinformation and rely on official communication from the Ministry of Education and its allied agencies.

On his part, the Registrar of the NTC, Christian Addai Poku, underscored the importance of strong partnerships in uplifting the teaching profession.

He said sustained support for teachers remained central to national development.

Mr Addai Poku noted that the Ghana Teacher Prize had evolved beyond an awards scheme into a national platform that recognises excellence, innovation and the transformative role teachers play in shaping the country's future.

According to him, the commitment of sponsors has boosted morale within the teaching community and demonstrated confidence in education as a key driver of human capital development.

He described sponsors as partners in national development whose support reinforces professionalism and excellence in education.

Mr Addai Poku assured stakeholders of the Council's commitment to transparency and accountability, adding that partnerships would continue to be managed to ensure lasting impact across the education sector.

He said the appreciation programme was meant to acknowledge the generosity and vision of sponsors and reaffirm a shared commitment to improving teaching and learning outcomes nationwide.

The Registrar expressed gratitude to corporate bodies and development partners for their continued support towards the organisation of the Ghana Teacher Prize.