West Africa: Ghana Launches Nationwide Survey ...Ahead of Local Vaccine Production

Ghana has launched a nationwide vaccine perception survey as part of preparations towards local vaccine production.

The initiative, spearheaded by the National Vaccine Institute (NVI), comes at a time when the country is preparing to transition from support by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, by 2030.

The transition is expected to mark a significant step in Ghana's efforts to strengthen health security and assume full financial responsibility for its immunisation programmes.

The survey, which began on February 16 and will end on March 10, 2026, is being conducted in 55 districts across all 16 regions of the country.

It aims to gather data from 11,077 respondents through structured interviews and focus group discussions to assess public confidence in vaccines, particularly in anticipation of locally manufactured products.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the NVI, Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey, in Accra yesterday, the institute stressed that the exercise was intended to listen to public concerns rather than promote any specific product.

"This survey is not about marketing vaccines. It is about listening to Ghanaians," the statement said.

He explained that the institute was committed to understanding the concerns, expectations, and perceptions of citizens to ensure that vaccines produced locally meet safety standards and gain public acceptance.

"As we prepare for local vaccine manufacturing, we must ensure that our efforts are guided by evidence and grounded in public trust," Dr Sodzi-Tettey stated.

According to him, identifying the drivers of vaccine confidence and barriers to uptake would enable the institute and its partners to design targeted, evidence-based communication and engagement strategies for different communities.

"We want to understand what builds confidence, what creates doubt, and who the most trusted messengers are within our communities," he added.

He said vaccine hesitancy varies across the country, with some parts of Northern Ghana reporting higher levels of scepticism, while urban centres face challenges linked to misinformation.

"The patterns of hesitancy are not the same everywhere, and that is why this nationwide approach is important," he indicated.

The statement explained that the selection of the 55 districts was based on geographic diversity and strategic considerations to ensure the findings reflect the broader national outlook.

Approximately 200 respondents are being engaged in each district to provide sufficient data for regional comparisons and to identify trusted sources of health information.

The institute appealed to residents in the selected districts to participate fully in the exercise.

"We encourage all selected participants to share their honest views. Participation is voluntary, and all information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality," the statement said.