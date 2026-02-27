Ghana: Northern Regional Minister Raises Concern Over Poor Network Connectivity

The Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, has expressed concern about persistent poor telecommunications connectivity in communities along the eastern corridor of the region.

He said unreliable network coverage continues to affect businesses, public service delivery, and daily communication, thereby limiting socio-economic activities and development in the affected areas.

Mr Mburidiba made the remarks in Tamale on Wednesday when the Acting Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, paid a working visit to his office at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council.

The visit formed part of Mr Fianko's regional tour aimed at engaging staff and key stakeholders to assess progress, challenges, and the future direction of communications network development in the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister said several communities in the region faced similar connectivity challenges and stressed the importance of reliable telecommunications infrastructure for socio-economic growth, effective governance, and security.

"Security remains a major concern in the region, and adequate network connectivity is essential for the effective operations of our security agencies," he said.

He added, "Improved communications infrastructure will enhance surveillance, emergency response, and the coordination of security activities across the region."

Mr Mburidiba therefore appealed to the Acting NCA boss to intensify efforts to install additional communication towers to strengthen network coverage and improve service quality, particularly in the eastern corridor enclaves.

He also expressed appreciation to the NCA management for including the Northern Region in their national tour.

The Minister commended the Northern Regional Zonal Officer, Inusah Salman Faris, and his team for maintaining a strong working relationship with the Regional Coordinating Council, describing the collaboration as essential for sustainable development in the region's communications sector.

Responding, Mr Fianko assured the Minister of the NCA's commitment to improving communication services in the northern sector.

He acknowledged the challenges raised and reiterated the Authority's readiness to work closely with relevant stakeholders to address network deficiencies.

Mr Fianko further disclosed that a technical team was collaborating with network providers in neighbouring Togo to ensure more stable and reliable connectivity along the eastern corridor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Regional Coordinating Council and the NCA to strengthen telecommunications infrastructure and improve network connectivity for residents