West Africa: Ghana Immigration Service Ladies Association Bono Chapter Inaugurated

The Bono Regional Chapter of the Ghana Immigration Service Ladies Association (IMMILAC) has been officially inaugurated in Sunyani, marking a significant milestone in promoting unity, mentorship, and professional development among female officers of the Service in the region.

The association seeks, among other objectives, to recognise and celebrate the strength, resilience, and solidarity of women serving within the Ghana Immigration Service, while providing a structured platform to enhance their welfare and collective advancement.

Delivering her welcome address, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI), Louisa Agyeiwaa, said IMMILAC would serve as a unifying force for women in the service.

She explained that the association was established to promote mentorship, personal growth, and capacity building, while strengthening the voices of women within the Ghana Immigration Service.

The President of the Bono Regional Police Ladies Association, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Beautrice Korsah, who was the guest speaker at the event, urged the newly elected executives of IMMILAC to actively engage members and foster deeper connections within the association. She stressed that sustained growth could only be achieved through inclusiveness, commitment, and active participation of members.

For her part, the President of the Bono Chapter of IMMILAC, Superintendent Gloria Serwaa Effah, said the association was committed to promoting mentorship, capacity building, and the welfare of its members in the Bono Region. She reminded the executives of their responsibility to lead selflessly, inspire confidence, and serve with humility.

The Bono Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration Eric Quartey, who is a Patron of the Association, swore the newly elected executives into office.