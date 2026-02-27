Ghana: Vivo Energy Supports Korle Bu Children's Ward

VIVO Energy Ghana PLC has donated syringe and infusion pumps to the Department of Child Health at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as part of its annual Energising Hope initiative held to mark Valentine's Day.

The absence of critical medical equipment in healthcare facilities can significantly affect the quality and speed of patient care. In high-volume hospitals, limited access to essential tools may slow diagnosis, delay treatment and place additional strain on already stretched health professionals. In such circumstances, children often bear the greatest burden, as their fragile conditions require specialised, timely and precise medical attention.

The collaboration reflects Vivo Energy Ghana's continued commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for children and supporting vulnerable communities through meaningful and sustainable social investment.

Beyond the presentation of equipment, the initiative brought moments of warmth and emotional comfort to young patients and their families. The Managing Director, Christian Li, together with employees of the company, visited the children's ward and presented roses and chocolates to children receiving treatment.

The ward was filled with smiles and laughter as the children welcomed the surprise gifts, while parents and guardians expressed appreciation for the gesture.

Speaking at the presentation, Mr Li highlighted the deeper purpose behind the initiative.

"At Vivo Energy Ghana, 'Caring' is not just a value we talk about; it is a value we live. Energising Hope reminds us that our role as a responsible corporate entity goes beyond providing energy solutions. It is about touching lives, supporting communities and showing compassion where it is needed most. Children represent the promise of tomorrow, and we are honoured to contribute to their healing journey and overall well-being," he said.

He added that the initiative, traditionally observed during the Valentine season, offers employees an opportunity to transform the spirit of love into tangible community support.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Department of Child Health, Paediatric Oncologist Ernestina Schandorf described the donation as timely and impactful. She noted that the syringe and infusion pumps would significantly strengthen the department's capacity to automate the precise delivery of fluids, medication and nutrients to young patients.

She also commended Vivo Energy Ghana for extending kindness beyond the donation, noting that the interaction with children and families uplifted spirits and reinforced hope among patients and caregivers.

The Energising Hope initiative remains a cherished tradition for Vivo Energy Ghana, bringing employees together each year to extend compassion and support to underserved communities.

The programme supports the company's vision of becoming Africa's leading and most respected energy business by combining operational excellence with purposeful community engagement.