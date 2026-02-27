Ghana: Scout Leaders Push for Unity to Revive Movement

THE Scout and Guide Fellowship Ghana (SGF-Gh) and the Ghana Scout Association (GSA) have renewed calls for unity and structured collaboration to reposition the scouting movement and strengthen youth development in the country.

The two bodies say it is time to bury past differences and rally behind a shared strategic framework to boost membership, restore confidence among adult leaders, and set the movement on a path of sustained growth.

The call came when the President of SGF-Gh, Andrew Botchwey, led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the newly elected Chief Commissioner of the GSA, Hilary Yaw Awusie.

The visit was to congratulate him and explore ways of deepening collaboration between the two organisations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It also sought to identify common ground and create space for all factions within the movement to work together more effectively.

Mr Botchwey said lingering misunderstandings, concerns over registration, and divisions among adult leaders must be confronted head-on through deliberate reforms, transparency, and a clearly defined partnership framework.

Such steps, he noted, would help restore trust and promote collective growth.

As an umbrella body for former Scouts and Guides, he explained, SGF-Gh remained committed to supporting scouting activities across the regions. Closer engagement with the National Headquarters, he added, would improve coordination and increase impact.

Mr Botchwey rejected claims that registering and formally incorporating adult leaders into the Association's structure could fuel rivalry or threaten the positions of current executives.

According to him, "A leader who is confident in his integrity and commitment to serving faithfully will not feel threatened by the inclusion of others into the leadership structure."

He added that adults who are formally inducted would be given the opportunity to observe, learn, and contribute meaningfully to the Association's development, strengthening collaboration, mentorship, and continuity.

"When an organisation progresses through teamwork and strong governance, credit naturally goes to the leadership for creating the enabling environment," he said.

Leader of the 23rd Garrison Scout Group, Isaac Adjei Asante, said many experienced leaders were willing to serve but felt sidelined due to delays and unfulfilled promises by previous administrations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said repeated assurances over the years failed to materialise, breeding frustration and eroding confidence among some members.

Mr Asante also dismissed suggestions that older Scouts had little to offer, pointing out that in many jurisdictions senior members remained active and continued to add value to the movement.

Responding, Mr Awusie assured leaders that his administration would take deliberate steps to promote inclusion, equality, and structured collaboration.

He outlined a five-point vision centered on accessibility, partnership, youth entrepreneurship, scouts and jobs, and scouts and training.