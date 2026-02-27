Ghana: Parents Urged to Pay Attention to Wellbeing of Wards

Parents have been urged to pay attention to the wellbeing of their wards by providing their needs, particularly girls, to prevent them from seeking support from men, which normally leads to teenage pregnancy.

The President of a Community Based Organisation (CBO), Queens of Legacy, Mama Attrato II, who made the call during an interactive programme with students of the OLA Senior High School (SHS) in Ho yesterday, said the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies and the vulnerability of girls to external pressure and exploitation called for total commitment of parents to protect their girls from being taken advantage of by men.

She stressed the need for parents to be responsible for the needs of their daughters, explaining that neglect in the provision of necessities like books, sanitary pads and other basic needs could make girls prone to external pressure and abuse.

Mama Attrato, the Queen Mother of Ho-Dome, called for a redefinition of the role of queen mothers in addressing the rising social challenges threatening girls in schools, saying it was time for queen mothers to initiate programmes to address emerging social problems like "hook-ups," meaning sleeping with men for money.

According to the Queen Mother, "It is time for us as queen mothers to step in. We want to approach the girls, educate them, help them to identify their vision, and empower them to focus on their future," she stressed.

Mama Attrato said early mentorship would equip girls and create the needed awareness to resist men whose intention was to engage girls in sexual activities, which would only lead to teenage pregnancy and destroy their future.

She said it was time for parents to take care of their girls to prevent men from influencing them with money and material things, cautioning that "this is the time for parents to live up to their parental responsibilities and protect young women from exploitation."

The President of the Queens of Legacy explained that the Queens were involved in mentorship programmes for girls in schools in collaboration with other queen mothers and women leaders, who were already contributing to similar mentorship programmes in schools.

Mama Attrato urged girls to take their lessons seriously to justify the investment their parents and government were making in them, adding that the future looked bright and only disciplined and focused girls could benefit from the many opportunities ahead of them.

The Headmistress of OLA Senior High School (SHS), Ms Benedicta Amata Mawunyo Agbezudor, lauded the activities of the Queens of Legacy and said the school regularly partnered with credible organisations to provide career guidance and mentorship to students.