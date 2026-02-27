Ghana: Presec 1976 Year Group Launches 50th Anniversary Celebrations

The Odadeꞓ 1976 Year Group of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, has officially launched its 50th Anniversary Celebrations (Golden Jubilee) with a solemn thanksgiving service and a grand ceremony at the Alumni and Mentorship Centre (AMC).

The day's events blended worship, reflection, humour, and vision, marking the beginning of a year-long celebration of legacy, unity, and service.

The morning began with a pre-launch church service at the Presbyterian Worship Centre, led by the Resident Minister, Reverend Anthony Ani.

Worship was solemn yet joyful, with thanksgiving, singing, and dancing offered in praise of God.

Prayers were said for the Odadeꞓ 1976 Year Group and the wider fraternity, acknowledging God's faithfulness over five decades.

At noon, the fraternity converged at the Alumni and Mentorship Centre for the official launch.

The programme opened with prayers by Rev. Kingsley Tetteh, followed by a reflective welcome address from President, Odadeꞓ, Samuel Nkum Tenkorang.

In his remarks, he reminded colleagues of their shared journey from youthful students to accomplished men, emphasising the values of discipline, humility, and excellence instilled by PRESEC.

He called on the group to give back to their alma mater and society, framing the celebration as a testament to resilience and legacy.

The Vice President, Odadeꞓ, Samuel Victor Addo, introduced special guests, paving the way for remarks by the Headmaster, Mr David Odjidja, who graced the occasion as special guest of honour.

He acknowledged the invaluable support of the Odadeꞓ 1976 Year Group and the global fraternity, while candidly highlighting pressing challenges facing PRESEC's over 6,000 student population.

These included accommodation shortages in classrooms, dormitories, and dining halls, as well as the urgent need for smart classrooms and projectors to match modern teaching trends.

He noted that while the government has supplied tablets to students, the absence of projectors in 80 classrooms remain critical.

Staff accommodation was also underscored as a key need, especially with the phasing out of the double-track system by 2027.

A solemn moment was observed in memory of departed classmates, led by Rev. Prof. Philip Tetteh Laryea, Rector of the Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture.

His prayerful reflection reminded all present of the bonds that transcend time and mortality.

The programme also featured humorous reminiscences of yesteryears, rekindling laughter and camaraderie among classmates.

The official launch was performed by President Tenkorang, who declared the celebrations open with a call to unity and purpose.

Lunch and music followed, creating a festive atmosphere.

The programme concluded with closing remarks by the President and prayers by Rev. Johnson Adjetey, before departure.

The Odadeꞓ 1976 Year Group announced a series of impactful projects to mark the Golden Jubilee including refurbishment of the iconic PRESEC school gate, originally constructed by the group during their 40th anniversary, support for the Global Executive's flagship E-Library project, a cornerstone of digital learning, and strengthening mentorship activities to guide current PRESEC students.

The launch reaffirmed the Odadeꞓ 1976 Year Group's commitment to legacy, unity, and service.

As President Tenkorang noted, "This celebration is not vanity, but memory made visible - a testament to resilience, humility, and the light that continues to guide us."