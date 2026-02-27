Ghana: Sagnarigu MCE Seeks Partnership With NGO's to Tackle Sanitation

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly, Abdulai Imoro Gong, has reaffirmed government's commitment to strengthening collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to address sanitation challenges in the municipality.

He said closer partnerships would help improve sanitation education and raise awareness among residents about the dangers posed by poor sanitation practices.

Mr Gong made the remarks at his office when the Executive Director of Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC), Mohammed Awal Alhassan, paid a courtesy call on him.

Mr Gong said the focus would be on practical measures to strengthen sanitation systems while improving educational outcomes across communities.

He noted that women, children, the youth and marginalised groups would be priority beneficiaries.

He commended NORSAAC for its sustained efforts to improve the quality of life of vulnerable people in the region.

The MCE said Sagnarigu was one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the Northern Region and was experiencing increasing pressure on sanitation infrastructure due to rapid urbanisation.

"Inadequate household toilet facilities, indiscriminate waste disposal and limited resources for waste collection and management are some of the challenges," he said.

He warned that poor sanitation posed serious health and environmental risks if not tackled through coordinated action.

Mr Gong said the Assembly had intensified public education, strengthened enforcement of sanitation bye-laws and collaborated with service providers to improve waste management across the municipality.

However, he noted that government efforts alone were insufficient, hence the need for NGOs to support efforts to eliminate sanitation problems.

He stressed the importance of strategic partnerships with civil society organisations such as NORSAAC to promote behavioural change, support community-led sanitation initiatives and empower residents, particularly young people, to take ownership of environmental cleanliness.

Touching on education, Mr Gong reaffirmed the Assembly's commitment to ensuring access to quality and inclusive education for all children.

He expressed satisfaction with progress made in expanding educational infrastructure but acknowledged persistent challenges, including inadequate classroom facilities, shortages of teaching and learning materials and school dropouts, particularly among girls and children from vulnerable backgrounds.

In response, Alhaji Mohammed Awal Alhassan reiterated NORSAAC's dedication to promoting social change and improving living conditions through empowerment initiatives.

He described sanitation and education as foundational pillars for sustainable development and assured the Assembly of the organisation's readiness to collaborate in designing and implementing impactful programmes tailored to the needs of the municipality.