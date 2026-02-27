Nigeria: EPL - Arokodare Ready to Play Against Aston Villa After Racial Abuse - Wolves Manager

26 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has revealed that Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Tolu Arokodare will be in the squad to face Aston Villa in their English Premier League fixture on Friday night.

Edwards revealed that Arokodare, who suffered racial abuse online after his penalty miss in Wolves' 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend, has the support of the team.

Speaking to the media on the eve of Wolves' west midlands derby against Villa, Edwards stated that Arokodare has had a difficult period in the aftermath of the online abuse, but the former RKC Genk striker received overwhelming support from the club and its fans.

"It's been a really difficult week for him. He was upset and angered by it, understandably so. We've supported him, and I've had a few individual chats with him, we've spoken about it as a group as well, to make sure that we get around him and support him.

"Then he's had overwhelming support from a lot of Wolves fans and other people reaching out, which is really good."

The Premier League has continued to sponsor campaigns to end racism against players, but Edwards feels they need to do more to protect Arokodare and others.

The England-born Welsh coach, however, assured record summer signing, Arokodare, is ready to face Aston Villa and prevent Unai Emery's top-four chasing side from achieving a first league double over relegation-destined Wolves in 22 years.

"He is alright, and he has trained this week. He has trained, so he is fit and in a good state to play.

"Our supporters can have an influence and get behind him and show that love for singing for him."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

