Nigeria: Remo Stars Appoint Abd'allah Technical Adviser

Remo Stars have announced the appointment of Usman Abd'Allah as the club's new Technical Adviser.

The NPFL champions announced Abd'Allah's arrival at the club on its website on Thursday.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Usman Abd'Allah as the Technical Adviser of the club.

"This appointment is with immediate effect as it is expected to mark a significant step in the club's vision to elevate its performance," the club said.

The club has struggled in the NPFL this season, and is currently bottom of the league. They were led to the title by coach Daniel Ogunmodede who is the team's head coach, and doubles as one of the Super Eagles of Nigeria's assistant coaches.

The club had given Ogunmodede time with the Eagles for the AFCON '25 tournament, but refuted claims he has been sacked despite the prolonged silence. His availability to the team following Abd'Allah's arrival was also not mentioned.

According to Remo Stars, Abd'Allah, former Enyimba Technical Adviser who brings a wealth of experience, joins the Ikenne-based club with immediate effect. The club also looks forward to an immediate impact from the former Kano Pillars assistant coach, on lead Remo Stars out of relegation trouble.

"Usman Abd'Allah combines international exposure with deep knowledge of Nigerian football, making him well-positioned to lead the Sky Blue Stars.

"Remo Stars looks forward to an exciting moments under Abd'Allah's leadership."

Remo Stars have not won in their last seven matches, and have one win in 11 league games. They have 27 points from 27 matches, and are six points away from survival.